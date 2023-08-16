And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10: Release date, time, and more details explored

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10, titled The Last Supper Part One: Appetizer, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The show focuses on the lives of Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, the iconic characters from Sex and the City. It chronicles the lives of these women, who are now well in their 50s, as they face numerous difficulties and successes, and try and cope with the modern ways of living.

A hilarious, uplifting, and provocative look at life, the show has been lauded by global audiences for its immaculate storytelling. And Just Like That... is written by Michael Patrick King and directed by Darren Star, with Cynthia Davis, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky acting as the executive producers.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10 release time for different time zones

The penultimate episode of And Just Like That... season 2 is almost here as it is set to release tomorrow, August 17, 2023.

While the release timing of the episode in the US is 3 am ET, the international release timings for the episode are as follows:

United Kingdom: 5 am GMT on August 18, 2023

Canada: 3:30 am NT on August 18, 2023

Australia: 4 pm AEST on August 18, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on August 18, 2023

Korea: 3 pm KST on August 18, 2023

Japan: 3 pm JST on August 18, 2023

Philippines: 2 pm PHT on August 18, 2023

Where to watch/stream And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled The Last Supper Part One: Appetizer, will be available to stream on HBO Max.

For anyone who wants to enjoy the show, an HBO Max subscription would be necessary since the show is exclusive to the streaming service and not available on any other digital platform.

A quick recap of And Just Like That... season 2 episode 9

The second season's ninth episode opened up with Carrie, who was packing up her possessions in her old apartment since she was locating with Aidan. However, Carrie was visibly emotional as she was overcome with all the memories that she and her friends had made there in the past so many years.

Surprisingly, Carrie's primal source of moral support turns out to be Aidan's ex-wife, Kathy. The latter guides Carrie through the process of moving on and advises her to embrace the fact that life has altered and one has to continue.

Miranda is seen battling her own relationship problems in the meantime. She resents Che's connection to a teenage fan. She senses that Che is not treating their union seriously and is beginning to have doubts about their future as a couple.

Charlotte, however, is caught in a different predicament altogether as she catches Lily and Brady kissing at her house and struggles to accept the fact that her children have grown up. Although she is astonished and upset, she is aware that she needs to allow them some room.

The three women meet and face the future together as the episode comes to a close. Although they are in different stages of life, their friendship is the one thing that stays constant and unites them.

What to expect from And Just Like That... season 2 episode 10?

The upcoming episode of the show will focus on our three main protagonists, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they are still navigating to life in their fifties.

While Carrie is still getting used to living with Aidan, she is starting to feel more at ease with him. It will be interesting to see how the show further explores their dynamic as the couple as the duo has already become a fan favorite.

The episode will also shed light on Miranda and Che's relationship as the couple has been having trust issues lately, however, Miranda is starting to focus more on the positive aspects of their relationship to make it work.

Additionally, Charlotte is juggling the difficulties of parenting two teenagers and is in need of some guidance.