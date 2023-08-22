AND1 x Mitchell & Ness collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Mitchell & Ness, a firm based in Philadelphia, published a post on its social media handle on August 18, 2023, in which it announced news of a brand new collaboration with AND1 and included a few photographs of the many products that are currently available on the company's official website.

The collaboration includes different t-shirts, all of which feature AND1's signature graphics. They are very similar to the ones that the company sold when it first entered the fashion sector in the 1990s.

The newly introduced Mitchell & Ness x AND1 tee assortment is currently available for purchase from the online stores of the former label. The prices for the complete range varies from $44 to $48 apiece. These casual yet stylish t-shirts are offered in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

The latest AND1 x Mitchell & Ness tee collection is inspired by the street style of the 1990s

Mitchell & Ness has teamed up with the legendary urban basketball label, AND1, to mark the latter's 30th birthday. This partnership follows hot on the heels of AND1's recent comeback.

The description of this collaborative effort on the Mitchell & Ness' web page reads:

"AND1 x Mitchell & Ness. Relive the nostalgia of highlights, mix tapes, and street ball culture in the '90s and 2000s with our latest collaboration. In partnership with the legendary American basketball footwear and apparel company that has heavily influenced the world of professional sports and sports entertainment, we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of AND1."

Mitchell & Ness also provided glimpses of the limited-edition capsule collection that was created in collaboration with AND1. It featured tees with the label's trademark trash talk graphics.

In addition to these t-shirts, a sample of the classic AND1 sneaker designs that are anticipated to be released in the coming months, as well as an associated basketball, were also shared.

The assortment of tees offered by the collab includes:

Way Back When tee is marked at $45.

No Game tee is priced at $48.

No Chance tee is priced at $48.

Take a Seat tee is marked at $48.

Guarding tee will cost you $48.

Gameless tee is marked at $48.

Game Hope tee will cost you $48.

Basketball tee is priced at $44.

Dirty tee is priced at $48.

More about Mitchell & Ness

More than 100 years ago, Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness, the creators of the label, came together in Philadelphia. In 1904, the two launched Mitchell & Ness Sporting Goods.

In the beginning, they focused on providing services such as strung tennis racquets, crafted custom golf clubs, and sewed uniforms for local Philadelphia football and baseball clubs. The brand made its debut in the National Football League in 1933, when it began producing jerseys for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This collaboration lasted for the next 30 years and was one of the longest-running in the league. A few years later, they also outfitted the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the year 1985, the label was presented with a request that gave it a complete new direction. A buyer expressed interest in having his match-worn 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates vest and his game-used 1949 St. Louis Browns jersey repaired.

Because of this, the brand came up with the idea to create baseball jerseys and other items that are historically accurate, old, and real.

Today, the renowned company provides authentic vintage jerseys and gear styles for the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), NCAA, and Major League Soccer (MLS).