"Another form of control all over again": Netizens upset as Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ordered to leave Missouri for security risks

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was sentenced to prison for ten years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, was released from jail on Thursday, December 28, 2023. She was released after serving 85% of her ten-year sentence. The 32-year-old, who was paroled in September and released on Thursday, has been advised to leave the state of Missouri.

TMZ reported that Gypsy's parole officer informed her and her family that they needed to leave Missouri after her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northern Missouri. However, the reason behind her being asked to leave the state was unclear at the time of writing this article. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was, however, told that the state correctional section wanted her removed after local police enforcement met them.

The post that notified the netizens about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's latest news (Image via X / @PopCrave)

TMZ also reported that since she gained infamy before and after her stint in prison, authorities may have taken the decision. The publication also reported that it may have been due to the security dangers that her continuous presence in the Kansas City area may entail. The Kansas City area was where Gypsy had been hanging out after her release.

The 32-year-old became infamous in 2015 after she and her then-boyfriend killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her story spread like wildfire and even led to her getting a Lifetime special show.

After the news of Gypsy's release and her being asked to leave the state made its way to X, formerly Twitter, it enraged netizens. They began responding to the post shared on the platform by @PopCrave with one person saying that it was "another form of control" again.

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @khal_madrid)

Netizens condemn the law enforcement as Gypsy Rose Blanchard is asked to leave the state of Missouri

Gypsy was arrested after her mother's murder (Image via Instagram/gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Gypsy Rose Blanchard)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving 85% of her ten-year sentence on Thursday. Following that, her parole officer asked her and her family to leave the state of Missouri right away.

Gypsy had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in June 2015. Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn was convicted of killing Dee Dee reportedly upon Gypsy's request. The former reportedly made the decision after she was emotionally, physically, and medically abused by Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard throughout her childhood.

According to TMZ, local law enforcement officials advised the state correctional unit that they wanted Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of the state as soon as possible after her release. This is thought to be related to possible security risks that might arise if she stays in Kansas City, where she was last seen.

In Kansas, she was thrown into the spotlight and was stopped to pose for pictures with her supporters and have conversations with reporters who followed her story. The publication noted that authorities were worried about the attention Gypsy Rose Blanchard was receiving since her release.

She reportedly had already received the warning from the authorities and is currently leaving the state. Blanchard is currently on her way to Louisiana where she got married to Ryan Anderson in June 2022 while she was in prison.

Once @PopCrave uploaded information about Gypsy on X, internet users couldn’t help but react to it. They flooded the comment section of the post with criticism claiming they didn't support the law enforcement's decision.

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @AStateofPete)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @a_k_a_stardust)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @ThePopsLit)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @ladidaix)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @belloworldD)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @Fan_FlickOn)

Netizens criticize the authorities for their decision against Blanchard (Image via X / @khal_madrid)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was charged and arrested following the death of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Dee Dee had, for Gypsy's entire childhood, misled her into believing that she had multiple diseases as a child and subjected her to extensive medical treatment.

Dee Dee reportedly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, the mental illness is also known as "factitious disorder imposed on another." It is a mental illness where a caretaker pretends that the person they are caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person isn't really sick, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The upcoming Lifetime special The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to tell Gypsy's story. It also involves a lifetime of abuse at the hands of her mother.

The show, which premieres on January 5, aims to give the viewers a unique look into Blanchard's life by presenting a first-hand narrative of her experiences. The three-night event will discuss her involvement in her mother's murderous scheme.