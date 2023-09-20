APL TechLoom Dream sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

APL has launched an innovative sneaker model, TechLoom Dream sneakers with high-tech midsole design. APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) is a luxury athletic footwear and apparel brand that has been at the forefront of performance footwear since the introduction of the Concept 1 basketball shoe featuring groundbreaking Load N’ Launch technology.

APL products are sold by more than 300 of the world's finest luxury stores. The brand is known for its unique and forward-thinking design vision and is a market leader in the men's and women's sports footwear and clothing categories. One of the most recent examples of the APL brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology and stylish design is the TechLoom Dream, a pair of running sneakers.

The APL TechLoom Dream sneaker collection was launched on September 19, 2023, with a price tag of $250. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the sneaker pair via the official APL website.

The brand-new APL TechLoom Dream sneakers are available in both men's and women's sizes

For 18 months, the brand has dedicated all its time and effort to developing the special APL TechLoom Dream sneakers with innovative technology. It is designed to be an all-purpose running shoe that provides comfort and support throughout the day. The sneaker features a soft stretch TechLoom upper with raised contour lines for an exceptional fit.

It also has a separated single-layer tongue with an integrated lace-up system for a secure fit. The new TechLoom has a "heavenly" midsole that is perfect for longer runs. The midsole is designed to provide comfort, to make running for longer periods easier. The sneaker is available in two colorways, black and white. It is a sleek and innovative running shoe that combines luxury and performance.

While introducing the new sneakers model, APL noted on its website:

"Designed as an all-purpose running and walking shoe, it’ll carry you effortlessly through your day and runs. Years in the making, the silhouette debuts the TechLoom Dream Heavenly Ride™ midsole which is a brand-new proprietary compound created for maximum shock absorption and cushioning. It's designed to take pressure, resistance, and shock out of each step, earning its name for surreal comfort."

The TechLoom Dream has a separated single-layer tongue that has an integrated lace loop, as well as a soft stretch TechLoom upper that has elevated contour lines for an outstanding fit. In order to give stability, the molded TPU heel counter works in conjunction with a brand-new responsive cushioning midsole and a rubber outsole.

With this shoe, the foot will be placed in a more natural posture for efficient running thanks to the APL Soufflé sock liner, which is a fan favorite. The drop from the heel to the forefoot is 8 millimeters. The three-piece rubber outsole features a multi-directional design that provides excellent traction, making these shoes suitable for both the gym and the street.

The TechLoom Dream features a soft stretch TechLoom upper with raised contour lines for an exceptional fit. In contrast, the TechLoom Wave is a beloved APL sneaker that has a sock-like fit and is available in an exclusive colorway. The TechLoom Breeze and TechLoom Bliss are also popular APL sneakers that are stylish and offer different style options.

The new APL sneaker collection is now available for purchase on the brand's official website.