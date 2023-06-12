Apple TV+'s Lovely Little Farm season 2 cast list explored

Lovely Little Farm season 2 is expected to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023. The series will continue to focus on the two adorable sisters' lovely adventures on their little farm. The second season is expected to finally reveal the golden egg. Apple TV+ Press recently released the official description for season 2, which reads:

''Season two of the charming series follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. Return to the farm where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca and Pickle Pony, and watch the mysterious golden egg finally hatch, revealing two enchanted baby dragons that the sisters learn to care for and adore.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, quirky characters, and performances by the actors, among various other things. The cast is led by Levi Howden and Kassidi Roberts.

Apple TV+'s Lovely Little Farm season 2 cast: Levi Howden and others shine in this family adventure drama

1) Levi Howden as Jill

Levi Howden stars in the lead role as Jill in Lovely Little Farm season 2. Jill is an inquisitive and enthusiastic child who loves farming and shares a lovely bond with her beloved animal friends. She's the heart and soul of the show and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the new season.

Levi Howden has been quite impressive throughout the first season and based on the preview for season 2, viewers can expect another memorable performance from her.

2) Kassidi Roberts as Jacky

Lovely Little Farm (Photo by Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Kassidi Roberts essays the lead role of Jacky in the family adventure series. Jacky is the younger sister who accompanies Jill on her numerous adventures on the farm.

Roberts has been quite charming and adorable throughout the first season, impressing viewers and critics with her performance.

3) Barry McCarthy as Jamma

Actor Barry McCarthy stars as Jamma in Lovely Little Farm season 2. He plays a key role in the two sisters' lives, supporting their many adventures on the farm. In the above clip, the sisters show him around whilst also revealing the mysterious golden egg, which has two baby dragons.

McCarthy portrays his character's charming nature with remarkable ease. His other notable acting credits include London Road, Notes on a Scandal, and Kinky Boots, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others who play important supporting/minor roles like:

Micah Balfour as Jonas

Cicely Giddings as Jenna

Eden Gough as Eddy

Dominique Moore as Pickle Pony

Jeremiah Krage as Al Alpaca

The series' first season received high praise from fans and critics, with many highlighting its stunning visuals, thematic ambitions, and performances by the young actors, among many other things. The show is helmed by noted filmmakers Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, and Catherine Williams.

Don't forget to watch the new season of Lovely Little Farm on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

