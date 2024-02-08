Arcade Fire 'Funeral' 20th anniversary shows: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire has announced the first two dates of their upcoming shows. Currently scheduled to be held on July 2, 2024, at the Fiera Milano Rho in Milan, Italy, and on July 7, 2024, at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland, the shows will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's debut studio album, Funeral.

The band announced the new shows, with more to be announced shortly, via a post on their official Instagram page on February 7, 2024:

Presale for the Milan show is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code FUNERAL 20. The presale for the Dublin show will be available on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the same code, FUNERAL 20.

General tickets for the tour will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing this article. However, these can be purchased from Ticketmaster, the official website of the band, or via the links provided in the band's social media.

Arcade Fire 'Funeral' 20th anniversary shows dates and venues

Arcade Fire released their debut studio album, Funeral, on September 14, 2004. The multi-platinum-certified album was a breakthrough success, peaking at number 23 on the Canadian album chart as well as at number 123 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was also nominated for the Best Alternative Music Album award at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

Now the band is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album with a series of shows, with the first two being in Italy and Ireland, respectively. The current list of dates and venues for the Arcade Fire 'Funeral' 20th anniversary shows is given below:

July 2, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Fiera Milano Rho

July 7, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at Malahide Castle

The band elaborated on their upcoming shows via emails to their fanclub, which state:

"We hope everyone is having a Real Fun 2024 so far. Twenty years ago, our debut album Funeral came out. To celebrate, we will be playing some special concerts this year. We will play Funeral in its entirety, and more! We would be very honored if you would join us. Black tie optional. We are announcing the first two shows today, in Milan and Dublin."

As mentioned above, the band is instituting a dress code for their upcoming shows. In fashion jargon, Black Tie optional refers to a dress code in which men are expected to wear a tuxedo or dark suit, as well as leather shoes and dark dress socks, while women can wear a formal gown, cocktail dress, or the classic little black dress.

For the black tuxedo specifically, the combination usually involves a black tuxedo jacket with matching trousers, a formal white shirt, cufflinks, a black tie, and matching cumberband, and matching black shoes.

A Black Tie optional event, as the Arcade Fire upcoming shows are, is a formal event where moderation in behavior is expected from patrons. Interested patrons must speak softly and conduct themselves with formality with other patrons at such events.

Arcade Fire has been known for establishing such clothing and behavior standards in their live performances since the beginning. The band's last major tour was in 2022, when they performed across North America and Europe. Currently, the band is also scheduled to perform at several festivals, including Lollapalooza 2024 and Shaky Knees 2024.

