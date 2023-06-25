“Are you guys high”: Tammy and Amy Slaton buying haunted dolls leaves netizens baffled

The 1000-Lb. Sisters' stars Tammy and Amy Slaton recently came live on Instagram and left social media baffled as the sisters held haunted dolls in their hands. Introducing their haunted dolls to their followers, Tammy and Amy Slaton also kissed the dolls during the IG live.

Sharing their names, Tammy pointed toward Amy’s doll and said her name was Chrissy. She then called her doll Annie and also shared their ages. Tammy said:

“Chrissy is from the age of 12 to 16, we're not quite sure. We think Annie is about 16."

The 1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy and Amy then connected their friend, named “Paranormal Princess,” to the Live session, who then introduced her collection of haunted dolls. She also shared her paranormal experiences claiming that she took the dolls to Los Angeles. All of this left the followers horrified and perplexed.

One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users warned the 1000-Lb Sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

“Really shouldn't mess with haunted items”: Social media users warned the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy and Tammy when showed off their haunted dolls

The reality TV stars Tammy and Amy Slaton continued to show their haunted dolls to their followers through the aforementioned Instagram Live session. However, their fans and followers took to various platforms to warn the 1000-Lb. Sisters' stars against these panoramic items.

Commenting on a video uploaded by @queentammy86 on Instagram, many app users commented and said:

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users warned the 1000-lb sisters to steer clear from the haunted dolls as the duo showed their collection of paranormal items on an Instagram Live session. (Image via Twitter)

As concerned followers warned the sisters, many also slammed them for showing such disturbing items on social media. Furthermore, many internet users also assured others on social media that the sisters meant no harm. However, Tammy and Amy Slaton have not addressed the backlash as of now.

Poll : 0 votes