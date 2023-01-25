Are Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger still together? The Ultimatum couple’s relationship update and more

The Ultimatum wrapped up its first season in April 2022 and featured couples that put their love to the test by being on the show and interacting with each other as they made up their minds about where their relationship might end up.

At the beginning of the show, the two were not on the same page about marriage, and while Colby wanted to marry his girlfriend, she wasn’t sold on the idea.

The two switched partners while on The Ultimatum, however, in the end, they left as they entered, together. In fact, they were the only couple to get married in the season finale, and not only are they still together, but are also getting ready to welcome baby number 2.

The Ultimatum couple Madlyn and Colby’s relationship explored

At the time of filming, Madlyn and Colby had been dating for a year and a half. During the show, Madlyn lived with Randell Griffin for three weeks while Colby shared a home with April Marie. However, he got involved with someone who was not a part of the show.

Although the show aired in 2022, it finished filming in 2021. In May, 2021, the two exchanged vows while on The Ultimatum and soon after, they learned that they were going to be parents.

While in conversation with Us in March 2022, the two opened up about their time on the show.Madlyn said:

"At the end of filming, we talked everything out. I mean, every single detail we’re like We are married, there can’t be no secrets. So I don’t know if we were really surprised by anything. I guess we were more surprised by, like, what was chosen to be left in verses left out. It was better than we expected, honestly."

The cast of The Ultimatum found out about the pregnancy when the couple returned for the reunion special and everyone was shocked, including the hosts. In May 2022, they welcomed their baby girl, Josie, into the world.

Three weeks before her birth, Madlyn took to Instagram to appreciate her husband and share their excitement about welcoming their firstborn. In the post, she said that she is “beyond blessed” to have a passionate, loving, and strong partner to share her life with.

On May 7, she took to the social media platform to welcome the baby. The caption read:

"We could not be more in love."

Less than a year later, Josie is about to become a big sister. The couple took to the social media platform again to announce their second pregnancy, with the upcoming member of the family set to debut into the world in September 2023.

Madlyn said that she’s not sure how their hearts can hold more love, but they can’t wait to find out and see Josie become a big sister. While they don’t know whether they’ll have a boy or a girl, but they can’t wait.

