As Certain As Death: Cast list explored

The highly anticipated thriller As Certain As Death is all set for its arrival on VOD platforms on July 11, 2023. The film will follow the story of five friends as they embark on a camping trip. However, they are soon faced with the evil surrounding the woods, finding themselves in a deadly situation.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A camping trip and forced intervention becomes a battle for survival. Five friends must fight not only their own demons, but an evil in the woods."

The horror film is written and directed by Hutch Dano, with Bri Austen, David Lambert, and Daniel Curtis Lee acting as the executive producers for the same.

As Certain As Death: Cortney Palm, Lindsay Shaw, and others to star in the horror drama film

1) Cortney Palm as Kayla

Actress Cortney Palm will be playing the lead role of Kayla. In an exclusive statement released to Deadline by Lion Hart Distribution, the character was described to be a woman who "finds herself at the end of her rope with her addict boyfriend". It has also been revealed that Palm's character would be the one who would organize this camping trip and would take on the responsibility of inviting friends and family.

Naturally, in a thriller film, one can never be sure of someone's true character, however, Palm is sure to play an imperative role in the deadly situations that the group will encounter.

The actress is certainly no stranger to acting in horror and thriller film, having previously starred in Death House, Zombeavers, Silent Night, Beyond Paranormal, and Demon Legacy, among many others.

2) Lindsey Shaw as Dayna

Former Nickelodeon actress Lindsey Shaw will play the role of Dayna, Kayla's sister in As Certain As Death. The actress will be assisting Dayna in organizing the camping trip and accompanying the group.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Lindsey Shaw from her previous appearances in numerous television shows and films including Pretty Little Liars, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, 10 Things I Hate About You, Temps, Teen Spirit, and The Howling: Reborn, among many others.

3) Hutch Dano as Richard

Writer and Director of the film Hutch Dano will be playing the lead role of Richard in As Certain As Death. The actor will bring his artistic vision to life as he plays the lead protagonist along with actress Cortney Palm. Dano's character will be at the center of the film's events as the entire camping trip is an excuse to help Richard detox and get better amidst his addiction.

Dano has previously starred in numerous films and shows over the years including Disappearance, Behind the Walls, Ramona and Beezus, Wolf Creek 3, Zombeavors, Den Brother, and Zeke and Luther, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, As Certain As Death will also star several other actors essaying pivotal characters including:

David Lambert as David

Guy Wilson as Eli

Daniel Curtis Lee as Jameson

As Certain As Death will premiere on streaming platforms on July 11, 2023.

