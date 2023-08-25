As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101 on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's upcoming thriller drama, As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The show focuses on a young amateur sleuth who sets out to solve various crimes using her knowledge as a criminology professor. Take a look at LMN's official synopsis of the show:

''Recently retired criminology professor turned amateur sleuth Gabbi Luck (Jackée Harry) uses her classroom smarts, charm and tenacity to get to the bottom of every crime she encounters. She balances each case with daughter Lisa (Mea Wilkerson) who is a detective and partner Rick (Doug Rogers).''

The description further states,

''Gabbi is sometimes assisted by police Captain Taylor (Tom Arnold), Barbara (Tracy Nelson) who works at the station, husband Michael (Rico Ross) and police psychologist, Dr. Nolan (Dorian Gregory).''

As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101 features Jackée Harry in the lead role, along with various others essaying crucial supporting roles. Hybrid Films produced the 3-part movie series.

As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101 cast list: Who stars in LMN's new series?

1) Jackée Harry as Gabbi Luck

Jackée Harry essays the lead role of Gabbi Luck in LMN's As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101. Gabbi is a criminology professor who loves solving crimes and sets out to delve deep into the various murder mysteries in her town.

Gabbi is the protagonist of the story, and it's her journey that forms the crux of the show. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the show. Harry's other memorable acting credits include The Search for Secret Santa, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Mommy's Deadly Con Artist, and The Wrong Wedding Planner, to name a few.

2) Mea Wilkerson as Lisa

Mea Wilkerson dons the role of Lisa in the new thriller series. Lisa is Gabbi's daughter, who helps her solve various crimes. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the story. Mea Wilkerson has previously appeared in Immortal City Records, The Wrong Cheerleader Coach, and many other films and TV shows.

3) Doug Rogers as Rick

Doug Rogers essays the role of Rick in As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101. Rick is Gabbi's partner who helps her with her investigations. Not many other details regarding his character are known at this point, but he plays a key supporting role in the show. Viewers might recognize Doug Rogers from The Wrong High School Sweetheart and Bad Boy.

Apart from Doug Rogers, Jackée Harry, and Mea Wilkerson, As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101 also features many other actors playing pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Tom Arnold as Captain Taylor

Dorian Gregory as Dr. Nolan

Tracy Nelson as Barbara

Ricco Ross as Michael

Alana Walker as Robin

Eliza Roberts as Linda Bryant

Allison McAtee as Jill

Jon Briddell as Charles David

Will Roberts as Wayne Benson

Chelsea Gilson as Christy

Hilary Shepard as Megan

Tom Jenkins as Officer Higbee

Jamie Bernadette

Don't forget to catch As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101 on LMN on Thursday, August 31, 2023.