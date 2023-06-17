Ash x The Subways 2023 UK and EU tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Ash and The Subways have announced a joint UK and Europe tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 30, 2023, to December 11, 2023, in venues across Ireland, UK, and Europe. The tour is in support of Ash's upcoming album, Race The Night.

The bands announced the tour via a post on Ash's official Instagram page on June 15, 2023, revealing details about tour dates and providing a list of venues as well.

Presale for the tour can be acccessed by pre-ordering the album by June 18, 2023 at 11:59 pm BST. Further, presale starts on June 19, 2023 at 10 am BST, and registration for the same can be accessed at Ash's official website (https://ash-official.com/pages/sign-up).

Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from June 21, 2023, at 10 am BST. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased on the band's official website as well.

The Subways to join Ash on tour, dates and venues revealed

The Subways will be coming along for the ride with the band for the tour. The English rock-band are best known for their second studio album, All or Nothing, which was released on June 30, 2008. The album peaked at number 17 in the UK album chart and at number 18 on the German album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ash vs The Subways UK and European tour is given below:

September 30, 2023 – Bexhill, UK at De La Warr Pavilion

October 1, 2023 – Bristol, UK at Marble Factory

October 3, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

October 4, 2023– Glasgow, UK at Barrowland

October 5, 2023 – Leeds, UK at Leeds Beckett SU

October 7, 2023 – Newcastle, UK at NX

October 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at The Academy

October 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz

October 11, 2023 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 19, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at De Helling

November 20, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Das Bett

November 21, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

November 23, 2023 – Hannover, Germany at Faust

November 24, 2023 – Malmo, Sweden at Plan B

November 25, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Beta

November 27, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

November 28, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser

November 30, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Kesselhaus

December 1, 2023 – Dresden, Germany at Beatpol

December 2, 2023 – Prague, CZ at Lucerna Music Bar

December 4, 2023 – Graz, Austria at PPC

December 6, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza Klub

December 7, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Technikum

December 8, 2023 – Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wizemann

December 10, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Botanique

December 11, 2023 – Paris, France at Le Petit Bain

In brief, about Ash and their music career

Ash was formed as a collaboration between Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton, Rick McMurray, and Charlotte Hatherley. The band chose their name by settling for the the first word they liked in the dictionary. The trio released their debut mini-album, Trailer, on October 24, 1994. The album was a minor chart breakthrough, peaking at number 143 on the UK album chart.

Following the success of their mini-album, the band released their debut studio album, 1977, on May 6, 1996. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart topper on the UK album chart as well as number 18 on the Australian album chart.

The band gained critical acclaim with their third studio album, Free All Angels, which was released on April 23, 2001. The album became a chart topper on the UK album chart, and secured the number 2 spot on the Irish album chart.

