Ashley McBryde The Devil I Know Tour 2023-2024: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Ashley McBryde has announced her tour across America, the UK, Canada, and Ireland in support of her latest album, The Devil I Know. The tour is named after the latest album. The Devil I Know Tour will kick off in the United States, this October before making its way to the UK and other countries.

McBryde will also be joined on stage by fellow musicians including Kasey Tyndall, JD Clayton, Zach Top, Bella White, Will Jones, Corey Kent, and Harper O'Neill, who will be the opening acts for the shows throughout the tour. In a press statement, she said:

"About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows... The Devil I Know Tour presented by @Ariat kicks off in the states this October, then we're finally headed back to the UK."

She concluded her statement by saying:

Presale tickets for Ashley McBryde's tour will go on sale on August 6, 2023. While, general on-sale tickets will go on sale on August 6, 2023

Fans can also follow her social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Ashley McBryde's tour will begin in Mobile and end in Dublin

Ashley McBryde will kick off the scheduled tour with her Mobile concert, scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023. After performing across various cities across America and UK, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Dublin, Ireland on January 28, 2024.

Here are the venues and dates for Ashley McBryde's tour:

October 7, 2023 — Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

October 15, 2023 — Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Performance Hall

October 20, 2023 — Helotes, TX - John T. Flores Country Store

October 21, 2023 — Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace

October 27, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

October 28, 2023 — Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

November 2, 2023 — St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

November 3, 2023 — Tifton, GA - UGA John Hunt Conference Center

November 4, 2023 — Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall

November 10, 2023 — Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

November 11, 2023 — Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November 12, 2023 — Philadelphia, MS - Ellis Theatre

November 30, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

December 1, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

December 2, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

December 8, 2023 — New York, NY - Webster Hall

December 9, 2023 — Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

December 10, 2023 — Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

December 14, 2023 — Charleston, WV - Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

December 15, 2023 — Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

December 16, 2023 — Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

January 17, 2024 — Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall

January 19, 2024 — Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

January 20, 2024 — London, UK - Eventim Apollo

January 21, 2024 — Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

January 23, 2024 — Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

January 24, 2024 — Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

January 25, 2024 — Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

January 27, 2024 — Belfast, UK - Waterfront Auditorium

January 28, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

Ashley McBryde is an American singer-songwriter

Ashley McBryde is an American country music singer and songwriter, who was born in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. Showing an early passion for music, she honed her guitar skills and began crafting her own songs at a young age. Her distinct voice and emotionally charged storytelling soon caught the attention of the country music world.

In 2006, she independently released her first EP titled Songwriters Must Die and tirelessly performed in local music scenes. However, it wasn't until 2018 that she soared into the mainstream with her major-label debut album, Girl Going Nowhere.

This album garnered widespread praise, featuring standout tracks such as A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega and the poignant title track, Girl Going Nowhere.

Ashley McBryde's music has resonated deeply with audiences due to her powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and authenticity. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and struggles, she connects with fans on a profound level, earning her numerous award nominations and industry recognition.

With her undeniable talent and distinctive sound, Ashley McBryde has firmly established herself as a rising star in the competitive world of country music.