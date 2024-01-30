ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers stand as the pinnacle of collaboration in the sneaker world, with a unique fusion of the past and present. The partnership between ASICS SportStyle and Singapore-based Foxtrot Uniform breathes new life into a classic design.

Foxtrot Uniform, known for its love of vintage sneakers, brings a special touch to this collaboration. Their expertise in neo-vintage styling transforms the ASICS EX89. With its extensive background in athletic footwear, ASICS provides superior technological performance. When combined, they produce a product that is liked by casual wearers as well as sneakerheads.

The ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers will be released worldwide on February 19, following their first sale on the company's official website and through Limited Edt Singapore on February 2.

ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers are set for a worldwide release on February 19

ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@foxtrott_uniformandasics_sportstyle_sg)

This version of the EX89 includes enhanced FF-BLAST cushioning. This addition ensures lightweight responsiveness. The sculpted heel improves stability. The outsole pattern, inspired by city aerial views, pays homage to Kayano’s 1987 U.S. trip. These features combine for a modern, comfortable sneaker.

Neo-Vintage Aesthetics by Foxtrot Uniform

Foxtrot Uniform has given the EX89 a unique neo-vintage twist. This includes chalky edges, aged soles, and faux glue stains. Cracked leather panels add to the vintage appeal. Premium suede accents and leather details highlight Foxtrot Uniform's vintage aesthetic dedication.

ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@foxtrott_uniformandasics_sportstyle_sg)

The ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers are expected to come in various colorways. Each pair reflects the brands' shared heritage and innovation. The bold color blocking and layered leather panels stay true to the original design. These elements make the sneakers stand out.

A Sneaker with a Story

ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@foxtrott_uniformandasics_sportstyle_sg)

The ASICS SportStyle x Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers have an extensive history. They're a redesigned version of the 1989 GEL-EXTREME. Toshikazu Kayano created the original design. It was praised for its stability and GEL cushioning technology. Professional athletes favored the GEL-EXTREME. The EX89 adaptation maintains these iconic features for daily wear.

Foxtrot Uniform's Vintage Passion

Foxtrot Uniform, a Singapore-based brand, is driven by a passion for vintage sneakers. They specialize in giving contemporary sneakers a retro appearance. Their designs are distinctive and well-regarded in the sneaker community. Foxtrot Uniform specializes in replicating the old-school charm of modern footwear.

ASICS: A Legacy of Innovation

ASICS SportStyle and Foxtrot Uniform EX89 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@foxtrott_uniformandasics_sportstyle_sg)

Sports footwear has a long history with ASICS, which was founded in 1949. The company is renowned for emphasizing quality and innovation. Some of the most recognizable sneakers in history have been made by it. ASICS designs its footwear with both style and performance in mind. The company keeps developing and pushing the limits of shoe technology.

The Foxtrot Uniform x ASICS SportStyle EX89 sneakers are the ideal fusion of the old and the new. This partnership combines Foxtrot Uniform's vintage style with ASICS's technical expertise.

There's more to the sneakers than just comfort and design. They honor the heritage and creativity of sneakers. These shoes are for anyone who enjoys footwear with a backstory. Worldwide admirers are excitedly anticipating their release.