At Midnight on Paramount+: Release date, plot, trailer, cast, and more details

A new romantic comedy titled At Midnight is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, February 10, 2023. The movie chronicles the story of two people from completely different backgrounds and professions who meet and strike a bond. The rom-com depicts how their relationship evolves as an inevitable romance blossoms, complicating their lives.

The movie stars Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro in the lead roles, along with various others portraying important supporting roles. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold, who's co-written the screenplay with Maria Hinojos and Giovanni M. Porta.

Paramount+'s At Midnight: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

On January 10, 2023, Paramount Plus released the official trailer for At Midnight, which offers a glimpse of the lives of its two lead characters, Alejandro and Sophie. Alejandro works as a hotel manager while Sophie is a prominent Hollywood actress.

The trailer briefly portrays the two characters' dynamics and highlights the contrast in their lives. Alejandro and Sophie meet under extremely awkward and hilarious circumstances, but they eventually get along and end up falling in love. Overall, the trailer maintains the classic rom-com charm that fans of the genre would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official description of the movie, according to Paramount Press Express:

''AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel.''

The synopsis further reads,

''She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, “Super Society 3,” in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, “Workaholics”) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight …''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a charming and funny romantic comedy perfect for light watching. It explores themes of love, ambition, and desire, among many others.

A quick look at At Midnight cast and crew

The movie stars Monica Barbaro in one of the lead roles as Sophie Wilder, a film star who's just broken up with her boyfriend after he was caught cheating on her. Sophie then meets a young and handsome hotel manager under bizarrely awkward circumstances, but the two surprisingly manage to strike a romantic bond.

Barbaro looks quite impressive in the trailer, perfectly portraying her character's charm and lively nature with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Apart from At Midnight, Monica Barbaro is known for her performances in Top Gun: Maverick, Chicago Justice, and Splitting Up Together, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Barbaro in a key role is actor Diego Boneta, who portrays the character of Alenjandro, the hotel manager with whom Barbaro's character falls in love.

Barbaro and Boneta's stunning onscreen chemistry is one of the defining elements of the trailer. Diego Boneta's other notable movie and TV acting credits include Father of the Bride, Luis Miguel: The Series, and many more.

You can watch At Midnight on Paramount+ on Friday, February 10, 2023.

