Attachment on Shudder: Release date, cast, trailer, and more details

Shudder's new romantic horror movie, Attachment, is set to premiere on the platform on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The film tells the story of Maja, an actress who falls in love with a Jewish academic named Leah. Their romance takes a complicated turn after Leah suffers from a seizure.

The film stars Josephine Park and Ellie Kendrick in lead roles, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. Attachment is written and directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason.

Attachment on Shudder will deliver chills

On September 21, 2022, Shudder dropped the official trailer for Attachment and offers a glimpse of several critical moments set to unfold in the film. The trailer establishes the passionate relationship between the two lead characters, Leah and Maja.

However, things do not seem as rosy as the couple initially thought, and several strange occurrences happen after they start living together.

Several terrifying moments from the film are briefly depicted in the trailer without giving away any spoilers. Along with the trailer, Shudder also released an official synopsis of the movie, which reads:

''ATTACHMENT is a horror romance about Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, who falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic visiting from the UK. When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, Maja fears their whirlwind romance might be cut short and decides to follow Leah back to her home in London. There, Maja meets her new downstairs neighbour: Leah’s mother, Chana.''

The synopsis further states:

''An overbearing, seemingly religious and highly secretive woman, Chana seems resistant to all of Maja’s attempts to win her over. And as Maja notices strange occurrences in the building, she begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker than first anticipated.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an atmospheric and emotional horror film that delves deep into the numerous complicated facets of the human mind. The movie blends elements of horror and romance to create a unique experience.

A quick look at Attachment cast

The horror movie stars Josephine Park in the role of Maja, a Danish actress who falls in love with a Jewish academic named Leah. Park looks impressive in the lead role and perfectly depicts her character's inherent charm and charisma. Viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actress.

Apart from Attachment, Josephine Park is known for appearing in various other movies and shows like Baby Fever, The Venus Effect, and many more. Starring alongside Park in another key role is Game of Thrones star Ellie Kendrick, who portrays the character of Maja's love interest Leah.

Kendrick looks equally impressive and shares sizzling onscreen chemistry with her co-star, elevating the film to a different level altogether. GoT fans will recognize her as Meera Reed. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Misfits, Press, and The Levelling, to name a few.

Other supporting cast members include Sofie Gråbøl, David Dencik, Katrine Jensenius, and many more.

Don't miss Attachment on Shudder on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes