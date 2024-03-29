AURORA UK and European tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

AURORA's UK and European tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 18, 2024, to October 2, 2024, in venues across the UK and continental Europe. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming fourth studio album, What Happened To The Heart?

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Milan, Krakow, and Berlin, among others. AURORA announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram account on March 28, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available for select shows on April 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the upcoming album from the singer's official store by April 2, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. GMT.

General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of the singer or vendors such as Ticketmaster.

AURORA UK and European tour 2024: Dates and venues

AURORA is set to release her latest studio album, What Happened to the Heart?, on June 7, 2024, via Decca Records and Glassnote Records. Speaking about the album in an exclusive statement on NME on March 28, 2024, the singer elaborated:

"Though its precise function and anatomy were not clearly understood, the heart was believed to be the centre of the soul. Of intuition. Of emotion and intention."

"Until we decided these were qualifications of the mind. Emotion overpowered by logic. And with the world being so corrupted by money, power and selfishness you cannot help but ask yourself – what happened to the heart?" The singer continued.

After the release of the album, the singer will embark on the newly announced album tour. The full list of dates and venues for the AURORA UK and European tour 2024 is given below:

September 18, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

September 20, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

September 21, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovní hala Fortuna

September 23, 2024 –Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

September 24, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at COS Torwar

September 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at UFO

September 27, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

September 28, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

September 30, 2024 – Paris, France at L’ Olympia

October 2, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 4, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

Aside from her upcoming UK and Europe tour later in the year, AURORA also has a number of other concerts scheduled throughout the year. The dates and venues for these 2024 shows are also given below:

June 21, 2024 - Tbilisi, Georgia at Tbilisi Open Air

July 5, 2024 – Roskilde, Denmark at Roskilde Festival

July 6, 2024 - Ewijk, Netherlands at Down The Rabbit Hole

July 10, 2024 - Tønsberg, Norway at Slottsfjell

July 12, 2024 – Algés, Lisbon at Nos Alive

July 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Cruilla Festival

July 18, 2024 – Kristiansand, Norway at Ravnedalen Festival

July 19, 2024 – Nordfjordeid, Norway at Malakoff Festival

July 24, 2024 – Nyon, Switzerland at Paleo Festival

August 17, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Summer Sonic

August 18, 2024 - Osaka, Japan at Summer Sonic

August 23, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Lalala Festival

August 25, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Summer Sonic

August 31, 2024 - Zürich, Switzerland at Zurich Open Air

Alongside these tour dates and individual concerts listed above, AURORA is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK as well as at the Sziget Festival in Hungary this year.