Austin Butler and 4 best dressed men at Time 100 Gala 2023

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the list of the 100 most influential people revealed by the media outlet Time. This year's event was held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The ceremony was hosted by beloved Jennifer Coolidge.

The event brought together more than 300 attendees, including the Creed star Michael B. Jordan, Beef actress Ali Wong, Kim Kardashian, and renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In the official press release, Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs welcomed every guest to the event, saying:

“Our mission at TIME is to tell the essential stories of the people who shape and improve the world. Those are the stories of the TIME 100. You are the pioneers and artists, innovators and icons, who join us here tonight and who are tackling the world’s greatest challenges…That is the power of this night.”

With the influential people from all around the globe, the celebrities showed up looking dapper and handsome. Actors like Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan stole the attention of everyone in the room with their gentlemen outfits.

On that note, here's a list of five best-dressed men at the Time 100 Gala event. The TIME100 special airs on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7/6c on ABC. The event will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Jon Batiste and four other best-dressed men at the Time 100 Gala 2023

1) Austin Butler

LIFE MUSIC Media @lifemusicmedia7 Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler show off some PDA on the TIME 100 Gala red carpet... after the Elvis star was named on the list of influential stars Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler show off some PDA on the TIME 100 Gala red carpet... after the Elvis star was named on the list of influential stars https://t.co/EUQ9mY0g91

Austin Butler made a statement as he arrived at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 26, 2023. The Elvis star opted for classic glamor with the timeless double-breasted black suit. The dark look featured a double-breasted suit with lustrous peaked lapels, which made the suit even more dapper.

The suit was complemented by a black satin necktie, classic white shirt, and polished black leather shoes. Additionally, the actor wore his shaggy hair in a swept-back fashion, arriving at the event with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, on the side.

2) Steve Lacy

cau ◊ @szayoncee sempre passo mal com a elegância do steve lacy. sempre passo mal com a elegância do steve lacy. https://t.co/q1rbEt1pLv

The American singer and songwriter Steve Lacy is a multi-hyphenate star, and his outfit at the Time 100 Gala proved him to be a fashionista as well. The guitarist and producer arrived at the carpet wearing Yves Saint Laurent. The star wore a sheer top, which extended with the long-sleeved, almost cape-like drapes on the back.

The actor wore an all-black outfit and opted for wide-legged black pants in satin and cotton details. He finished off his look with black boots.

3) Michael B. Jordan

American actor Michael B. Jordan made his presence known at the Time 100 Gala event by wearing a lavender suit. The actor wore a Tom Ford suit, which was complemented with a diamond bracelet and studs by Tiffany and Co.

The monochromatic pastel lavender-hued suit was complemented by a white undershirt and patterned tie, which was in a darker shade of purple. The look was finished off with black dress shoes.

4) Jon Batiste

Just like last year, American musician Jon Batiste attended the Time 100 Gala 2023. Instead of opting for the classic black style, the musician made his appearance wearing a pastel blue suit. The jacket was kept simple with a single-breasted design and pops of white contrasted with the blue details.

The white undershirt, buttons, and pocket square added a classic touch to his outfit. He finished off the look with black dress boots.

5) Keegan-Michael Key

celebs @celebfashionnnn Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Key attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Key attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City https://t.co/ti9Wy68uWe

Keegan-Michael Key opted for a classic look with his black jacket and pants. The actor and his wife, Elle Key, posed together on the red carpet. The couple arrived together looking lovely and smiled on carpet. The actor wore black suit and tie. As such, the satin collars and black tie gives a classic touch. The look was finished off with a white undershirt and black boots.

Other than the five aforementioned stars, Don Lemon, Roman Farrow, Key Huy Quan, and more appeared on the Time 100 Gala red carpet looking handsome. A few female stars, including Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Drew Barrymore, and others added glamor with their dresses.

