Australian Open and United Cup team x New Balance: Everything we know so far

Tennis Australia announced on November 28, 2023, that the New Balance brand would be the official apparel maker of the Australian Open, which is set to be held from January 14 to 28, 2024, at Melbourne Park.

The announcement is perfectly timed with the upcoming United Cup, an annual mixed-gender tennis national tournament held across Australia, where the American sports brand would also be the official outfitter of the competitors. Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, Cedric Cornelis, Australia's Chief Commercial Officer, said:

"We are thrilled to join with New Balance. We share a common goal of growing tennis through innovation while honoring the sport's rich heritage, making New Balance an obvious partner for two of the sport's biggest events – the Australian Open and the United Cup."

The collaboration celebrates the "dad shoe" brand's rich tennis history and unwavering dedication to providing innovative tennis apparel for some of the biggest names in tennis, like Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul.

More on the New Balance and Tennis Australia partnership

Coco Gauff, US Open medalist and NB ambassador, models for the partnership (Image via Australian Open website)

For the Australia Open, the leading sports brand will release co-branded apparel and footwear, which will be available for public purchase during the competition. The performance collection will be sold exclusively through the brand's on-site retail store on Grand Slam Oval, although the price details have yet to be released.

Global Director of Sports Marketing for NB Tennis and Baseball, Evan Zedder, said:

"We are proud to work with Tennis Australia and their innovative team on one of the most exciting new events in the global tennis calendar the United Cup, and of course the iconic Australian Open. This is more than a sponsorship, it is a celebration of two brands dedicated to growing the game and inspiring the next generation of tennis players and fans."

The ballkids will also be outfitted for the United Cup, which will be played in Perth and Sydney. The Australian Open is also supported by other major partners like Kia, Emirates, Luzhou, Laojiao, and Rolex.

New Balance's tennis history

Widely regarded as the "Dad shoe" brand, New Balance's popularity hit an all-time high in 2023 as the brand's products have been spotted on everyone from sports athletes to pop stars and influencers.

The American brand was created in 1906 by William J. Riley to produce fashionable shoes with superior cushioning than those available on the market. He wanted to offer better balance— hence the coinage of the New Balance name.

The first NB tennis shoes, the Trickster, were created in 1961. Athletes loved the shoes because of the innovative ripple sole for traction and cushioning. The Trickster also established the NB as a sneaker maker to look out for.

The brand's tennis shoes, like the Fresh Foam X CT-Rally B Width, are known for their quality and durability on the court. The kicks are the first choice for players who take support and stability seriously.

The renowned American brand's influence in tennis is widespread, boasting ambassadors like Coco Gauff, who won the US Open Grand Slam in 2023, and Tommy Paul, a semi-finalist at 2022's Australian Open.

The NB brand has been quite busy this year, endorsing top athletes from different sports in line with the "We Got Now" campaign.

The major partnership spans 2024 to 2026 and has solidified New Balance's stance as a leading American sports company.