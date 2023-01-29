Avatar: The Way of Water becomes 4th highest grossing movie of all time, surpasses Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Avatar: The Way of Water recently became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time after surpassing the earnings of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If things keep going this way, it could even surpass the earnings of Titanic, making it the third highest-grossing movie ever.

It stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari and Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman.

The movie also features CCH Pounder as Mo'at, Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore, Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby, Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak and several others.

With a budget of $460 million, the 2022 movie is the most expensive film ever made.

How much has Avatar: The Way of Water earned so far?

The movie has collected nearly $2.075 billion globally. This made them the fourth-highest-crossing movie of all time, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $2.071 billion around the world.

This means that three out of the four movies on the highest-grossing movie list of all time are directed by none other than James Cameron. The other two movies are Avatar released in 2009, and Titanic released in 1997.

The current standings are:

Avatar Avengers: Endgame Titanic Avatar: The Way of Water

There could be some changes to the list since Paramount is doing a Titanic domestic rerelease in time for Valentine’s Day. At the international box office, the film is still No. 4 of all time with $1,466.3M through Friday. Domestically, it is at No. 13 at $608.5M.

The film has been nominated for four awards at the Oscars 2023, namely, Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

For the time being, the 2022 film's top overseas markets are, China ($235.4M), France ($133.2M), Germany ($120.2M), Korea ($101.5M), the UK ($83.5M), India ($58.3M), Australia ($57.5M), Mexico ($52.3M), Spain ($48.1M) and Italy ($45.8M).

In a recent interview, the film's director James Cameron said:

"It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels."

He continued:

"I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years."

The sequels of the movie are currently in development and will be released in the coming year.

What is Avatar: The Way Of Water about?

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is set a decade after the events of Avatar.

The film's official description reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

While Russell Carpenter did the film's cinematography, Simon Franglen composed the music. Moreover, Avatar: The Way Of Water was produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and TSG Entertainment, and the distribution was done by 20th Century Studios.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is out now in cinemas after being released on December 16, 2022.

