"Awful acting lol": Lisa Barlow's soda promotion video sparks shady responses from fans

Lisa Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recently appeared in a commercial for a new soda, Poppi, which contains natural ingredients. The reality star posted the commercial on her social media to further promote the product, however, it was her acting skills that caught viewers’ eyes.

Fans took to the social media platform to comment on the television personality’s acting ability, or lack thereof, and said that it was “awful acting.” They further commented on how many times Lisa Barlow blinks in the commercial, along with taking digs at her makeup.

Fans react to Lisa Barlow’s Poppi soda commercial

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently appeared in a commercial for Poppi, a soda brand that makes a prebiotic drink that contains low sugar and all-natural products. During the commercial, the television personality and businesswoman said that she loves soda and really likes Poppi’s flavor. She further added that she didn’t know that soda could be good for the body and mentioned Poppi’s components and flavors.

She added:

"You’ll love it as much as I do."

Fans took to Lisa Barlow’s Instagram promotional post to comment on her acting in the commercial and stated that it was just awful, followed by making fun of how often she blinks during the commercial. The RHOSLC star replied to one of the comments and said that she loves to blink, while others wondered just how many times she blinked her eyes.

Christine Buzzer jumped to Lisa Barlow’s defense about the blinking and added that it might be due to the bright, harsh lightning.

Some fans further commented on the blinking and said that when someone blinks too much, it often means that they’re lying. Others commented on her makeup and said that her top lip seemed to be touching her nose.

Several fans took to Twitter to comment about Lisa Barlow’s commercial and called her the definition of “camp.” Others suggested that the commercial be turned into a drinking game and that they take a shot every time she blinks. Some called her an alien and added that the commercial was “horrible.”

One user said that Lisa is a “typical toxic housewife” who pretends to have money and to be booked and busy. They added that she is "normal" and eats takeout, lies all the time, has 10 meltdowns per season, and hates other housewives.

How rich is Lisa Barlow?

According to Bustle, Lisa is the richest cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3. Her net worth, as per the publication, stands at $5 million. The “Baby Gorgeous” star’s wealth is largely credited to her business endeavors, including her tequila brand, Vida Tequila.

According to CA Knowledge, the reality star and businesswoman has a monthly income of $40,000, which she earns from her various establishments. The website states that she is associated with luxury restaurants, premium liquor brands, and her fashion endeavors. She is the founder of LUXE Marketing and Fresh Wolf.

The reality star owns a number of properties in various locations, including Utah, New York, and Los Angeles. She also has an impressive collection of cars, including a Mercedes, an Audi, and a Chevrolet.

