Babyface Anita Baker Twitter drama explained as latter claps back at former's fans 

Anita Baker is in hot water with Babyface fans. The "Body and Soul" singer, spoke out on Twitter against the cyberbullying she is facing from "Every Time I Close My Eyes", singer and producer Babyface's fanbase.

In a June 12 tweet, Baker claimed to be the victim of verbal abuse and threats from the allegedly toxic Babyface fans she labeled "Kenny's Crazys".

The alleged hostility from Babyface's fans to Anita Baker stems from Baker's May 10 concert at the Newark Prudential Center, which Babyface was slated to open for as a side performer but couldn't, due to technical difficulties and a time delay. In a quoted response tweet to a fan, Baker pleaded with Babyface to call off his fans.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

ABXO twitter.com/Renee7468/stat… Renee @Renee7468 @nordstromsnsaks @IAMANITABAKER But once he saw his “fans” attacking Ms. Baker for things out of her control he should have said something, yet he lets them continue to attack her on his posts and he has done nothing @nordstromsnsaks @IAMANITABAKER But once he saw his “fans” attacking Ms. Baker for things out of her control he should have said something, yet he lets them continue to attack her on his posts and he has done nothing Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My TourABXO Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My TourABXO🎼 twitter.com/Renee7468/stat…

In a tweet on June 6, Anita Baker had subliminally called out Babyface, without mentioning him. She said:

"When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?... because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it?"

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

... It's A Nice, thing.

... It's the Right thing to do.

Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters 🏾

abxo When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?... because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it?... It's A Nice, thing.... It's the Rightthing to do.Reputation, Peace & Safety Mattersabxo When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?... because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it?... It's A Nice, thing.... It's the Right🎁 thing to do.Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters🙏🏾abxo🎼 https://t.co/nzE4Mk9PmQ

The Anita Baker and Babyface saga explained in detail

The whole controversy started when Anita Baker announced Babyface as her surprise side performer in her 15-city "Songstress" tour. Babyface was slated to open for her at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on May 10. Unfortunately, due to a late start caused by technical difficulties, he did not get to perform his set.

Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, took to Twitter to address the issue and stated that his performance was scrapped so that Baker could perform the concert in its entirety. He said:

"I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety."

Babyface @babyface I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter . I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Later Babyface clarified the issue on May 11, when he told People magazine that failure to get the video wall to work was why his set was tossed. He said:

"As advanced as technology is today, we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side,"

He also stated that there were no hard feelings between him and Anita Baker:

"I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita."

Fans were still disappointed and allegedly tormented Anita regarding the show's cancellation. Eventually, in a June 6 Quote retweet response to a fan who called her out. In another tweet on June 12, she clarified that she only did what she was contractually obliged to do.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

Live Nation, took Full responsibility.



I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production.



I have Never, been in Concert, with my Friend Maxwell



I *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession.



Your public statements are false. Mike Huskey @MikeHuskey @claycane @Ticketmaster It’s Anita Baker’s fault. She did it to Luther and Maxwell @claycane @Ticketmaster It’s Anita Baker’s fault. She did it to Luther and Maxwell Dear Sir,Live Nation, took Full responsibility.I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production.I have Never, been in Concert, with my Friend MaxwellI *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession.Your public statements are false. twitter.com/MikeHuskey/sta… Dear Sir,Live Nation, took Full responsibility. I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production. I have Never, been in Concert, with my Friend MaxwellI *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession. Your public statements are false. twitter.com/MikeHuskey/sta…

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

*Contractually?...

It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker

Support Act did Not Perform.

I have No Contract with Support Act Not my Call

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert It was 9:30pm.*Contractually?...It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita BakerSupport Actdid Not Perform.I have No Contract with Support ActNot my CallI Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert It was 9:30pm.*Contractually?...It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita BakerSupport Act ❤️did Not Perform. I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my CallI Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert https://t.co/es6PJGNOmz

Some users seemed to take issue with Anita's reference to Babyface as a support act, to which Anita replied that Babyface was indeed a support act for her concert. She explained that such false narratives which stated that Babyface was a Co-headliner were creating aggression from his fans aimed at her.

K.Bridges @nordstromsnsaks Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

*Contractually?...

It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker

Support Act did Not Perform.

I have No Contract with Support Act Not my Call

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert It was 9:30pm.*Contractually?...It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita BakerSupport Actdid Not Perform.I have No Contract with Support ActNot my CallI Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert It was 9:30pm.*Contractually?...It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita BakerSupport Act ❤️did Not Perform. I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my CallI Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert https://t.co/es6PJGNOmz With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/… With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/…

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER /Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth K.Bridges @nordstromsnsaks With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/… With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/… Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth twitter.com/nordstromsnsak… Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth twitter.com/nordstromsnsak… https://t.co/oOeSVfg7DZ

In another tweet posted on the same day, Baker explained how Babyface fans were not accepting of the reality that Babyface was a special guest on her tour and how some fans even wanted to hurt her.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER As you can see... Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me...

Crazyyyy. Town. As you can see... Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town. https://t.co/RlqpkRuGYk

In another quoted response tweet to a supportive fan, she stated alleged that a "white man" was responsible for the abuse she was receiving and urged Babyface to call off his boys. She said:

"There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men... harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour..."

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

Kenny's Crazy Narcissist

@Babyface call off, your Boys SweetWave🌊 @Sweetwave3 !! That’s it that’s all they can feel & take it how that want 🤷🏽‍♀️ they’re not stoping no show we still gonna celebrate every show we’re there! Right not being funny she’s never acted funny with sharing a stage with another artist but, as you stated we’re always coming to see!! That’s it that’s all they can feel & take it how that want 🤷🏽‍♀️ they’re not stoping no show we still gonna celebrateevery show we’re there! twitter.com/stilettochyck/… Right not being funny she’s never acted funny with sharing a stage with another artist but, as you stated we’re always coming to see 🆎!! That’s it that’s all they can feel & take it how that want 🤷🏽‍♀️ they’re not stoping no show we still gonna celebrate 🎉 every show we’re there! twitter.com/stilettochyck/… There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men... harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour... sO? He wants to Destroy it.Kenny's Crazy Narcissist@Babyface call off, your Boys twitter.com/Sweetwave3/sta… There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men... harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour... sO? He wants to Destroy it.Kenny's Crazy [email protected] call off, your Boys twitter.com/Sweetwave3/sta…

In yet another tweet, Baker stated that Industry Bloggers were bullying her into "fearful silence".

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER Massa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible... Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence Not P.R. worthy, 2 simply say, maybe Promoter/Others? Said, Performance Slot has passedMassa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible... Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence Not P.R. worthy, 2 simply say, maybe Promoter/Others? Said, Performance Slot has passed⏰ Massa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible... Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence https://t.co/myNK4JJ4LF

Baker had earlier stated in another tweet on the same day that all she wanted was for her global reputation to be restored.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

I dont really, do Press. It's Exhausting. I simply prefer to Sing

I'm Praying the Truth reaches My Global Fan Base & My Reputation is Restored This Truth? Will never Reach all of the Places & People that The Slander & Intentional Fake News has been, *deliberatly Sent 2*I dont really, do Press. It's Exhausting. I simply prefer to SingI'm Praying the Truth reaches My GlobalFan Base & My Reputation is Restored This Truth? Will never Reach all of the Places & People that The Slander & Intentional Fake News has been, *deliberatly Sent 2*I dont really, do Press. It's Exhausting. I simply prefer to Sing🎼❤️I'm Praying the Truth reaches My Global🌍🌏 Fan Base & My Reputation is Restored https://t.co/5ZLYJ9ZNNu

Anita Baker goes solo

In the latest development of the Twitter saga, Anita Baker officially announced on Twitter that she is going solo for the remainder of her tour. She stated:

"In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made."

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER /Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings

ABXO #AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.BlessingsABXO #AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.Blessings🎁ABXO🎼 https://t.co/P7OzVdiEPm

Babyface, who was last seen performing a Tiny Desk Concert in association with NPR Music for black history month, has yet to comment on the social media abuse faced by Anita Baker.

Poll : 0 votes