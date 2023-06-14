Babyface Anita Baker Twitter drama explained as latter claps back at former's fans 

Anita Baker is in hot water with Babyface fans. The "Body and Soul" singer, spoke out on Twitter against the cyberbullying she is facing from "Every Time I Close My Eyes", singer and producer Babyface's fanbase.
In a June 12 tweet, Baker claimed to be the victim of verbal abuse and threats from the allegedly toxic Babyface fans she labeled "Kenny's Crazys".
The alleged hostility from Babyface's fans to Anita Baker stems from Baker's May 10 concert at the Newark Prudential Center, which Babyface was slated to open for as a side performer but couldn't, due to technical difficulties and a time delay. In a quoted response tweet to a fan, Baker pleaded with Babyface to call off his fans.
In a tweet on June 6, Anita Baker had subliminally called out Babyface, without mentioning him. She said:
"When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?... because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it?"
The Anita Baker and Babyface saga explained in detail
The whole controversy started when Anita Baker announced Babyface as her surprise side performer in her 15-city "Songstress" tour. Babyface was slated to open for her at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on May 10. Unfortunately, due to a late start caused by technical difficulties, he did not get to perform his set.
Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, took to Twitter to address the issue and stated that his performance was scrapped so that Baker could perform the concert in its entirety. He said:
"I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety."
Later Babyface clarified the issue on May 11, when he told People magazine that failure to get the video wall to work was why his set was tossed. He said:
"As advanced as technology is today, we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side,"
He also stated that there were no hard feelings between him and Anita Baker:
"I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita."
Fans were still disappointed and allegedly tormented Anita regarding the show's cancellation. Eventually, in a June 6 Quote retweet response to a fan who called her out. In another tweet on June 12, she clarified that she only did what she was contractually obliged to do.
Some users seemed to take issue with Anita's reference to Babyface as a support act, to which Anita replied that Babyface was indeed a support act for her concert. She explained that such false narratives which stated that Babyface was a Co-headliner were creating aggression from his fans aimed at her.
In another tweet posted on the same day, Baker explained how Babyface fans were not accepting of the reality that Babyface was a special guest on her tour and how some fans even wanted to hurt her.
In another quoted response tweet to a supportive fan, she stated alleged that a "white man" was responsible for the abuse she was receiving and urged Babyface to call off his boys. She said:
"There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men... harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour..."
In yet another tweet, Baker stated that Industry Bloggers were bullying her into "fearful silence".
Baker had earlier stated in another tweet on the same day that all she wanted was for her global reputation to be restored.
Anita Baker goes solo
In the latest development of the Twitter saga, Anita Baker officially announced on Twitter that she is going solo for the remainder of her tour. She stated:
"In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made."
Babyface, who was last seen performing a Tiny Desk Concert in association with NPR Music for black history month, has yet to comment on the social media abuse faced by Anita Baker.