Babymetal Dethklok Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venue and more 

Babymetal and Dethlok announced a new North American joint-tour, titled the Babylok tour, which is scheduled to be held from August 30, 2023 to October 11, 2023 in venues across the US and Canada.

The bands announced the joint-tour, which will feature supporting performances by guitarist Jason Richardson, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will start from April 11, 2023 at 1 PM local time and can be accessed via the code THEOTHERONE. The general tickets for the tour will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10.am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. All tickets and presales will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

Jason Richardson to join Babymetal and Dethlok on tour

Joining the two metal bands on tour will be guitarist Jason Richardson, who is best known for his work as the guitarist of the American deathcore band Chelsea Grin, particularly on their third studio album, Ashes to Ashes, which peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart after its release in 2014.

The full list of dates and venues for the Babymetal and Dethlok tour is listed below:

August 30, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 31, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

September 2, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Orlando Amphitheater

September 3, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 5, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre

September 8, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center

September 9, 2023 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September 10, 2023 – Alton, Virginia at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Mann Center

September 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 15, 2023 – New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

September 17, 2023 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 18, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at RBC Echo Beach

September 20, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 23, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life Festival

September 24, 2023 – Milwaukee, Minnesota at The Rave/Eagles Club

September 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

September 27, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

September 28, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha

September 30, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

October 1, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

October 3, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

October 4, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WaMu Theater

October 7, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival

October 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

October 10, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theater

October 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

More about Babymetal and their career

Babymetal is a Japanese kawaii metal band that was formed on the initiative of Koba Metal, who recruited Suzuka Nakamoto to lead the band after she left her previous group. The band released their debut chart single Babymetal / Kiba of Akiba, in 2012, which peaked at number 46 on the Oricon chart.

The band released their epynomously titled debut studio album, Babymetal, on 26, 2014. The album was a commercial hit, peaking at number 4 on the Japanese album chart as well as number 69 on the Austrian album chart.

Babymetal achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Metal Resistance, which was released on March 29, 2016. The album peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album charts as well as number 7 on the Australian album charts. It also won the Best Album of the Year - Japan award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

Poll : 0 votes