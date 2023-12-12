Bad Religion & Social Distortion 2024 Tour: Dates, venues, and more 

The two heavyweights of Southern California punk, Bad Religion and Social Distortion, have announced a co-headlining tour together for spring 2024, much to the excitement of fans around the US. The new tour will see Social Distortion playing 40th-anniversary sets for their 1983 debut album Mommy’s Little Monster, which now holds a cult status in the world of punk.

The 2024 Bad Religion and Social Distortion tour will see a variety of interesting venues, including a big, outdoor rooftop NYC show on May 4, 2024, at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Talking about the tour, Bad Religion bassist Jay Bentley said:

"43 years after playing our first ever live show with Social Distortion, we’re finally going to tour together!...That we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock!"

Bad Religion vocalist Greg Graffin added:

"Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again."

Here is the complete list of all the shows in Bad Religion and Social Distortion's co-headlining tour.

Social Distortion and Bad Religion 2024 Tour Dates- All venues and dates

April 9, 2024- Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10, 2023- Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 11, 2024- Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 13, 2024- Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

April 14, 2024- Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater

April 16, 2024- Lubbock, TX Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18, 2024- Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19, 2024- San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20, 2024- Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22, 2024- Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

April 23, 2024- New Orleans, LA The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26, 2024- St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27, 2024- Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

April 28, 2024- Clearwater, FL Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30, 2024- Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1, 2024- North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery – Lawn

May 3, 2024- Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4, 2024- New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 5, 2024- Philadelphia, PA The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7, 2024- Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 11, 2024- Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12, 2024- Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14, 2024- Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15, 2024- West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

May 17, 2024- Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater

May 18, 2024- Chicago, IL Salt Shed – Indoors

When will tickets for Social Distortion and Bad Religion Tour 2024 be available?

The tickets for Bad Religion and Social Distortion tour 2024 go on artist pre-sale today at 12:00 pm. The sale for the general public goes live on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10.00 AM ET.

More details about the same are available on the band's respective websites.

Tickets for all the shows go live at the same time. Stay tuned for more updates.