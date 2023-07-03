Bake Off The Professionals 2023: Meet the hosts

Bake Off The Professionals is returning to television soon with its brand new season. The show will be released on Channel 4 website at 8 pm. ET on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Ellie Taylor, a comedian, television personality, and actress, will host this upcoming season alongside British baker and television presenter, Liam Charles.

For this season, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will judge the contestants and give them challenging tasks to test their skills. According to the information about the show's first episode, it will feature:

"First up, each group of teams face a fiendish secret challenge: either Opera aux Fruit x 36 or individual Prinsesstårta x 36 and Chocolate Amenity. Then, the duos must reinvent those family favourites bread and butter.”

Talking about this year's contestants and where they come from, Channel 4 revealed:

“Our talented twosomes hail from across the UK including Norfolk, Essex, Birmingham and Darlington. There are teams from luxury hotels such as The Dorchester, The Landmark and St. James’ Court in London and Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire."

It further stated:

"There are patisserie pairs from Manchester’s Bisou Bisou, Wigan’s Harwoods and London’s Meraki Baking Studio. And contract caterers, Lexington Catering."

Bake Off The Professionals 2023 will be hosted by two celebrities

Ellie Taylor

A native of England, UK, Ellie was born on November 28, 1983, and is well known for her comedy stints, acting in television shows, and writing. Some of her notable appearances include Show Me the Funny, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Fake Reaction, Mock the Week, The Lodge, Stand-Up Central, The Mash Report, Plebs, and Strictly Come Dancing.

Aside from this, she has been on several comedy shows, such as Elliementary, Infidelliety, This Guy, and Cravings. Ellie has also written a book called My Child and Other Mistakes. In 2014, the comedian married Phil Black, and they have one child together. As for education, she completed got her degress in English literature from the University of York.

During an interview with Channel 4, Ellie Taylor shared her excitement about the upcoming season of Bake Off The Professionals:

"They said: ‘Would you like the job?’ I said: ‘Is there cake? Can I eat it? Yes, please.’ It was a no-brainer. It’s a dream gig. Me and my husband watch the main Bake Off together and, although I hadn’t regularly watched Bake Off: The Professionals, I’d seen bits.”

She added:

"I knew it’d be a pleasure to work on and it was. Cherish and Benoit are lovely, Liam’s a delight and the chefs are brilliant. And I've never got to go to work with a Tupperware I could fill up with nice food before. That was a real treat."

Liam Charles

Liam Charles is a 25-year-old British baker and television presenter from London. Known for appearing in The Great British Bake Off in 2017, he came in fifth place. He is also the judge of Junior Bake Off in addition to hosting Bake Off The Professionals. Liam has reprotedly completed his education at Goldsmiths University in Drama and Theatre Arts.

With Tom Allen, a comedian, actor, and writer, he began hosting Bake Off The Professionals. After that, he appeared on Liam Bakes as a presenter. His other accomplishments include appearing on The Masked Dancer and writing two books - Cheeky Treats: 70 Brilliant Bakes and Cakes and Second Helpings. Moreover, 8 out of 10 Cats have featured him as a panelist.

In an interview with The Guardian, he discussed how he landed this position with Bake Off The Professionals, saying:

“It was mad. The Bake Off people asked if I wanted to try out and I did a couple of screen tests and before I knew it, I’d got the gig. I’m a drama student, so I’ve always wanted to do something along these lines.”

Channel 4 will air the latest episode of Bake Off The Professionals 2023 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

