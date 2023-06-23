Barbara Iske was fatally shot in the driveway of her client Ann Marasco, whom she had been working for in June 2005. Marasco's two children had a conflict over her will ad estate and one of them believed that since Barbara, the accountant, was managing her finances, she was equally responsible.

An investigation revealed a feud between the siblings, with Barbara's death being an outcome of her getting in the middle of the crossfire and for a laptop that may have consisted of important financial details about her client. A confession eventually resulted in the arrest of three men, all for their respective roles in the crime.

The case of bookkeeper Barbara Iske's shooting death features on ID's A Time to Kill in an episode titled Blood on the Books, which aired on Thursday, June 22.

Here's a look at the episode's synopsis:

"Bookkeeper Barbara Iske fails to arrive on time at the Michigan home of her wealthy client; five hours later, she's found executed in the driveway of that same client; ultimately, police reveal that Barbara's the victim of a dark family conflict."

Barbara Iske's murder: Gunshots to the back and head, and 2 other details about bookkeeper's shooting death

1) Barbara died of two gunshot wounds to the back and the head

Barbara Iske died of two fatal gunshot wounds to the back and the head in June 2015 (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Barbara Iske was found shot, unresponsive, and bleeding in the driveway of her client Ann Marasco's Grosse Pointe, Michigan home on June 14, 2005. There was no evidence left at the crime scene and Barbara's belongings, which also included a laptop, were reported missing.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that she died of two fatal gunshot wounds to the head and the back. She had been shot at close range.

2) Ann Marasco's daughter informs authorities about a possible murder motive

Barbara Iske was shot in her client's driveway in Grosse Pointe, Michigan (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Barbara Iske was exclusively working with Ann Marasco at the time of her murder. So, when she was shot outside the latter's house, it became apparent that her death was the result of something involving the client.

Ann's daughter Madelynne Smith who arrived at the crime scene shortly after informed authorities about their family feud involving her and her brother Joseph Marasco and their mother's will.

According to Madelynne, Ann had removed her from the will which made Joseph the sole beneficiary of their mother's estate. The conflict started in 2004, but Madelynne had smoothed things over with Ann, who then decided that the estate should be divided equally between both siblings.

Naturally, Joseph wasn't happy about the decision. The siblings already shared a strained relationship and the situation only worsened over time.

3) Barbara Iske's was likely shot for her laptop which had her client's financial details

Joseph Marasco was one of the three individuals charged in Barbara Iske's shooting death (Image via The Cinemaholic)

As mentioned before, when Barbara was gunned down, she was carrying a bag and her laptop and both were reported missing from the crime scene. Moreover, while suggesting her brother's involvement in the killing, Madelynne suggested that the victim kept their mother's financial details in the laptop and likely wanted to get his hands on the laptop and shot the 57-year-old for the same.

Subsequently, the investigation led authorities to two of Joseph Marasco's acquaintances, Andre Williams and Derrick Thompson, who not only admitted to their roles in the crime as the shooter and getaway driver but also implicated him in the crime.

As per a detailed confession, Andre hired Derrick as the getaway driver and himself participated as the shooter while Joseph took the laptop.

In 2006, Derrick Thompson accepted a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge shortly before he was scheduled to stand trial. He was then given a prison term of 20 to 30 years and two years for the firearms charge.

Joseph Marasco and Derrick Thompson were tried and found guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge. Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

An all-new episode of A Time to Kill on ID revisits Barbara Iske's murder.

