Barbie and 4 other upcoming sequels and remakes to watch out for

The Barbie movie has created a ton of hype recently. With the release date coming closer, the talk and speculation about the movie have been insane. The recently shared post about the film had the fans feeling overjoyed even as it gave them a lot of meme content. The Greta Gerwig live-action movie will feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, and many other big names.

Despite a teaser trailer, Barbie is still shrouded in mystery. Hardly anything is known about the plot and what the audience should expect. Although the upbeat color palette of the movie suggests a joyous tone, Greta Gerwig isn't really known for doing something that is too obvious.

2023, so far, has been the year of great sequels and remakes. Movies like Wonka, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol:3, Dune: Part Two, Lilo & Stitch, and more are ready to take the stage, packing the upcoming years with star-studded, big-budget movies.

Barbie and 4 other sequels and remakes that fans are looking out for

1) Barbie (2023)

Barbie has been the center of hype ever since announcements were made for the movie. As mentioned earlier, Greta Gerwig has so far been very secretive about the movie, and hardly anything is known about it. This is, quite possibly, the most anticipated movie of 2023.

In a conversation with People Magazine, America Ferrera said the fact that people don't know what to expect from the movie is the exact vibe they are going for. She added:

"Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

At one point in time, Amy Schumer was supposedly involved with Barbie. However, she backed out due to creative differences. In her version, Barbie gets thrown out of the perfect world because she is not perfect enough, and she goes on an adventure to navigate real life. However, reports say the Greta Gerwig version would be much more different.

Simu Liu once teased at the 20th Unforgettable Gala that the movie will focus on inner beauty, diversity, and inclusivity. Greta Gerwig's partner Noah Baumbach, who is known for Francis Ha and Marriage Story, is also writing the screenplay alongside Gerwig for Barbie. There will be multiple actresses and actors playing Barbie and Ken in the movie.

The movie is set to be released on July 20, 2023.

2) Wonka (2023)

The news of Timothée Chalamet playing the iconic Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp role of Willy Wonka pretty much broke the internet when it was announced. The movie will focus on Wonka’s journey before he founded his chocolate factory and met Charlie.

The Oscar nominee, Timothée Chalamet, might find this role challenging as the movie will have a lot of musical numbers, which is unlike anything he has done before. During CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bros. apparently shared unseen footage of the film with the audience. In the footage, Chalamet read from a chocolate wrapper:

"It's not the chocolate that matters. It's the people you share it with.”

The cast will be star-studded like Barbie, with big names of seasoned actors like Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman.

Wonka is set to release on December 15, 2023.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol:3 (2023)

Like Barbie, this movie is the most anticipated as well as the most emotional for the audience as this will be the final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The movie will deal with post-Avengers Endgame, Peter Quill who is still recovering from the loss of Gamora. However, he soon needs to get back up on his feet as he not only needs to defend the universe but the fate of the Guardians as well.

While many would imagine the cast and James Gunn to be sad as the franchise comes to a close, Dave Bautista cannot wait for the movie to be over with.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant.”

He said the makeup and the whole process of getting into the character and the demanding stunts took a lot out of him and made him tired.

James Gunn teased the audience on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, saying that the movie is going to be “so so big and dark” that the audience has no idea. He also said that the movie is more about saving the Gurdians than saving the universe. The movie will feature Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and many more.

The movie is set to come out on May 5, 2023.

4) Dune: Part Two (2023)

After the massive success of the epic sci-fi story Part 1, Dune: Part Two will take over the world in November 2023, after the Barbie movie. The movie is an adaptation of the Frank Herbert book, Dune, and the second movie will deal with the second half of this magnum opus.

The movie will have stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin from the first part alongside Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh. The second part will cover the journey of Paul Atreides as he avenges his family and gets back with Chani and the Fremen.

Much like Barbie, the audience will "be surprised by the way they put it together," said Bardem.

Denis Villeneuve, who wrote the first film, will be directing and writing the second film as well.

The movie is set to appear on November 3, 2023.

5) Twisters (2024)

The 1996 original took the theaters by storm, with it being the second highest-grossing film of the year, falling only behind Independence Day.

The story of the original film was about a couple, Ben and Jo. Ben is a storm chaser, and Jo is a meteorologist, and both of them have to figure out why there are so many tornadoes in Oklahoma before everything is destroyed. All of this is happening as they try to navigate through their divorce, which adds to a subtle comic element.

The movie is rumored to be about the daughter of Jo and Bill, who inherited the same obsession for storms, much like her parents. The cast is still not confirmed. Whether Helen Hunt will appear in her role again is unknown so far. Bill Paxton, the actor who played the role of Bill, passed away in 2017. Whether fans will see the original ensemble or not is yet to be known.

The movie will be co-produced by none other than Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment production company, which was also involved in the original. Much like the Barbie movie, anticipation for this one is through the roof.

The movie will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024.

Apart from Twisters, most of these movies, including Barbie, are lined up in 2023 and ready to take the audience on an unforgettable journey. Viewers are excited to see what is in store for them with such high-budget sequels and remakes.

