Barbie becomes WB’s record-breaking film in the 2020s

Barbie has proved to be a blockbuster within less than two weeks of its release, earning a hefty sum of $774 million globally and becoming one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies to ever be produced by the Warner Bros. studio. With only three big franchises ahead of it: the Wizarding World of Hogwarts, DC, and Tokien's Middle Earth, Barbie is now the highest-grossing movie Warner Bros. has put out since 2019's Joker.

The movie has managed to beat The Batman, which earned $766,039,263 during its global theatrical run. This makes it Warner Bros.' biggest hit since the 2020s. With such a big turnover, the odds seem to be in favor of Barbie regarding a sequel, and it is highly likely that Warner Bros. will continue collaborating with Mattel for further productions.

Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama is a commercial success: How Barbie is giving tough competition and why its success is a beacon for the studio

Barbie was released on the same date as Nolan's Oppenheimer, marking the event as one of the greatest showdowns in Hollywood history. While Nolan did give tough competition to our favorite doll, the movie has managed to hold steady at the top of the box office, bringing home an estimated $93 million while Oppenheimer drew $46 million.

It is estimated that the project will easily pass the $1 billion mark at the global box office before it wraps up in theaters. The movie has already surpassed The Batman at the global box office, and if last week's numbers are anything to go by, it will catch up at the domestic box office within the coming few weeks.

Barbie's success was a much-needed triumph for the Warner Bros. studio, which recently lost a fortune on The Flash. Moreover, with DC scaling back its number of releases and the steady decline of the Harry Potter franchise, the studio is in distress at the moment. With Barbie, Warner Bros. is regaining ground and recovering from the financial setback it has been facing.

With record-breaking success, it is clear that the Greta Gerwig feature is winning hearts and the box office, setting Warner Bros. Studios for a huge turnover. Upon its release on July 21, 2023, worldwide, the film has risen through the ranks and broken all records to become one of the most memorable releases of all time, giving tough competition to Nolan's Oppenheimer.

All about Greta Gerwig's new movie

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the pink comedy sets viewers up for an existential crisis as it lays bare the exploits of capitalism and patriarchy with sheer satire. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”

Along with Robbie in the titular role and main character, the movie brings us Gosling as Ken, Helen Mirren as The Narrator, Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel suit, Conor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins, a Mattel intern, America Ferrera as Gloria, and Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha, among many others.

