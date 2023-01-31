Barenaked Ladies recently took to social media to announce their Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour dates and are set to visit venues across North America in June.

The Canadian pop-rock band will be joined on this tour by American rock band Semisonic and singer-songwriter Five for Fighting. Scottish quartet Del Amitri will be the opening act for the band and fans can't wait to see them take the stage.

Tickets are set to go on sale from 10 am this Friday and the presales will run from January 31 to February 2. The price of the tickets range up to $99.

Barenaked Ladies' tour to kick start on June 2

The name of the tour is a play on the ancient Mayan prediction which stated that in 2012 the world would end.

Barenaked Ladies @barenakedladies In case you missed this morning's announcement, LSOE is back! Ed's here with all of the details... In case you missed this morning's announcement, LSOE is back! Ed's here with all of the details... ⏳ https://t.co/zn0JBz91Zb

The full list of tour dates and venues is given below:

June 2 - Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

June 3 - Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion

June 4 - Toledo, Ohio at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

June 6 - Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Islands

June 7 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at BMO Pavilion

June 9 - Waite Park, Minnesota at The Ledge Amphitheatre

June 10 - Mankato, Minnesota at Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

June 11 - Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

June 13 - Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah (Venue TBC)

June 15 - Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Centre Amphitheatre

June 17 - Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Field

June 20 - Saratoga, California (Venue TBA)

June 22 - San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Theatre

June 23 - Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 24 - Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

June 26 - Austin, Texas, at Bass Concert Hall

June 28 - Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

June 30 - Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Del Amitri @DelAmitri



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd (10am local time).



Full list of dates & ticket links at: Del Amitri are excited to announce their return to the USA this summer for a huge 31 date tour supporting @barenakedladies Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd (10am local time).Full list of dates & ticket links at: delamitri.info Del Amitri are excited to announce their return to the USA this summer for a huge 31 date tour supporting @barenakedladies.Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd (10am local time). Full list of dates & ticket links at: delamitri.info https://t.co/Ik95GFVRtA

July 1 - Greensboro, North Carolina at White Oak Amphitheatre

July 4 - Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 5 - Washington DC, at The Anthem

July 7 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9 - Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 11 - Lewiston, New York at Artpark

July 12 - New York City, New York at Pier 17

July 14 - Wilmington, North Carolina, at Live Bank Oak Pavilion

July 16 - St. Augustine, Florida, at St.Augustine Amphitheatre

July 18 - Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 19 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

July 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Centre

July 22 - Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tracing the history of Barenaked Ladies

Barenaked Ladies began as an indie collaboration between Ed Roberston and Steven Page in 1988, before transitioning into a band. Their first commercial release came with their 1991 album, The Yellow Tape, which became an indie sensation, the first to ever achieve platinum status in Canada.

Barenaked Ladies went on to win the Juno Award for Best Pop Album in 1998 for their album, Stunt. This marked the band's greatest commercial success.

The song One Week from the album also got the band nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance Duo/Group.

In 2007, Barenaked Ladies recorded the theme song for the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The band is also known for its adoption of technological innovations, being one of the first to use floppy disks and online streaming services later on.

Barenaked Ladies @barenakedladies Did you get a chance to see the exhibit? Three years ago today, BNL was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.Did you get a chance to see the exhibit? #TBT Three years ago today, BNL was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. 🏆 Did you get a chance to see the exhibit? #TBT https://t.co/nw4nuwitqB

In 2018, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards and fans can't wait to see them in action during the Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour.

