Barenaked Ladies recently took to social media to announce their Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour dates and are set to visit venues across North America in June.
The Canadian pop-rock band will be joined on this tour by American rock band Semisonic and singer-songwriter Five for Fighting. Scottish quartet Del Amitri will be the opening act for the band and fans can't wait to see them take the stage.
Tickets are set to go on sale from 10 am this Friday and the presales will run from January 31 to February 2. The price of the tickets range up to $99.
Barenaked Ladies' tour to kick start on June 2
The name of the tour is a play on the ancient Mayan prediction which stated that in 2012 the world would end.
The full list of tour dates and venues is given below:
- June 2 - Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live
- June 3 - Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion
- June 4 - Toledo, Ohio at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
- June 6 - Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Islands
- June 7 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at BMO Pavilion
- June 9 - Waite Park, Minnesota at The Ledge Amphitheatre
- June 10 - Mankato, Minnesota at Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
- June 11 - Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre
- June 13 - Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah (Venue TBC)
- June 15 - Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Centre Amphitheatre
- June 17 - Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Field
- June 20 - Saratoga, California (Venue TBA)
- June 22 - San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Theatre
- June 23 - Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre
- June 24 - Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
- June 26 - Austin, Texas, at Bass Concert Hall
- June 28 - Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
- June 30 - Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- July 1 - Greensboro, North Carolina at White Oak Amphitheatre
- July 4 - Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheatre
- July 5 - Washington DC, at The Anthem
- July 7 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 8 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 9 - Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion
- July 11 - Lewiston, New York at Artpark
- July 12 - New York City, New York at Pier 17
- July 14 - Wilmington, North Carolina, at Live Bank Oak Pavilion
- July 16 - St. Augustine, Florida, at St.Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 18 - Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- July 19 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met
- July 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Centre
- July 22 - Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tracing the history of Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies began as an indie collaboration between Ed Roberston and Steven Page in 1988, before transitioning into a band. Their first commercial release came with their 1991 album, The Yellow Tape, which became an indie sensation, the first to ever achieve platinum status in Canada.
Barenaked Ladies went on to win the Juno Award for Best Pop Album in 1998 for their album, Stunt. This marked the band's greatest commercial success.
The song One Week from the album also got the band nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance Duo/Group.
In 2007, Barenaked Ladies recorded the theme song for the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The band is also known for its adoption of technological innovations, being one of the first to use floppy disks and online streaming services later on.
In 2018, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards and fans can't wait to see them in action during the Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour.