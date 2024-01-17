Bas 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Bas 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from March 3, 2024, to April 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's latest album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F*cked Up, which was released on December 15, 2023, via Interscope Records and Dreamville Records.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, New York City, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page.

Artist presale for the tour will be available on January 17, 2024, at 10 am PST. Interested patrons can access the presale by texting +1 (917) 814-5342. Live Nation Presale will be available from January 18, 2024, at 10 am PST and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets for the tour will be available on January 19, 2024, at 10 am PST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Presale and tickets can be obtained from the singer's social media or via Live Nation as well as Ticketmaster.

Bas 2024 North American tour dates

Bas released his latest studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F*cked Up, on December 15, 2023. While chart figures are yet to be available for the album, critics praised the singer's work on it for its melodic quality.

Now Bas is set to embark on the North America tour to support said album, in what will be his first major performances after almost a year. The singer previously performed at the Dreamville Festival in April 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bas 2024 North American tour is given below:

March 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

March 4, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

March 5, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

March 8, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

March 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

March 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Belasco

March 12, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory

March 13, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Fillmore

March 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

March 17, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Neumos

March 18, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

March 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

March 22, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

March 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater

March 25, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

March 27, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 28, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Beanfield Theatre

March 30, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew’s Hall

March 31, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club

April 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of Living Arts

April 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

April 9, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

Bas is best known for his third studio album, Milky Way, which was released on August 24, 2018. The album, the first to break into the international charts, peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 65 on the Canadian album chart.