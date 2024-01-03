Beacon 23 Season 2: Release details, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Beacon 23 Season 2 was already announced to be in the plans prior to the first installment's initial broadcast. The showrunners disclosed that production for the sequel would commence immediately after wrapping up the first season. Glen Mazarra, the American producer and writer, known for The Sheild, The Walking Dead, and Damien, will be one of the two executive producers and co-showrunners for Beacon 23 Season 2.

Joy Blake, famed for Outlander, The Passage, and Ghost Whisperer, will also serve as the executive producer and co-showrunner for the sequel. Other executive producers include Zak Penn, Lena Headey, Stephan James, Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios.

When will Beacon 23 Season 2 be released

Beacon 23 Season 2 is announced to be released in April 2024 on MGM+, the only streaming platform to license the series. Given that MGM+ isn’t available outside of the U.S., audiences can switch to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a separate content hub offering exclusive movies and TV shows from MGM+.

Like the previous season, it is also expected that the sequel will kick off with a double-header premiere and will boast eight episodes. Although the setting of the series is based on Hugh Howie’s five-part collection, the story is entirely original, which makes it even more challenging to speculate what comes next in Season 2.

The series received mixed reviews from the critics and didn’t actually manage to woo the sci-fi fanatics with its pacing, dialogues, and more. However, Glenn Mazzara, the showrunner for Beacon 23 Season 2 has high hopes for the sequel and expects to do justice to the series.

Here’s what Mazzara had to say in his own words:

“Beacon 23’s Season Two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters,” said Mazzara. “It’s a thrill ride. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Beacon 23 Season 2 cast

With how Season 1 ended, it is yet to be revealed whether Lena Headey will continue her role in Beacon 23 Season 2 as Aster Calyx. However, Stephan James will surely return to play Kai Nelson. Natasha Mumba. The other characters to be reprising their roles in the sequel include:

Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Arty

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Eric Lange as Aleph

Jess Salqueiro as Saldana

Daniel Malik as Finch

Ellen Wong as Iris

Marc Menchaca as Keir

About Beacon 23

Zak Penn’s sci-fi thriller, Beacon 23 is set in the 23rd century and unfolds in the eponymous remote lighthouse operating within the vastness of the deep space. The lighthouse serves the crucial role of guiding interstellar ships safely through the cosmos. The only individuals who operate the lighthouse and live in it are known as Beacon keepers.

One fated day, due to an unanticipated malfunction on Beacon 23, a large ship, titled The Crest, crashed into the dark matter. However, Halan Kai Nelson, the lone Beacon Keeper of Beacon 23, managed to save only one passenger named Aster Calyx from the wreckage.

As the story progresses tension rises between Aster and Halan, each grappling with the uncertainty of whether the other is a friend or a foe. Soon they realize that their destinies are intertwined, revealing a profound connection that binds everything together.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beacon 23 Season 2 as 2024 progresses.