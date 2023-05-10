Becky G Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Becky G has announced a new tour, titled MI CASA, TU CASA, which is scheduled to be held from September 14, 2023, to October 14, 2023, in venues across the US. The tour will be preceded by the singer's appearance at the Tecate Emblema Festival in Mexico and the Suenos Festival in Chicago.

The singer announced the tour, which will be her first headlining tour, via a post on her official Instagram page:

On May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time, tickets for the tour will go on sale at https://www.iambeckyg.com.

Becky G to give fans an "intimate experience" with tour

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the singer explained the idea and theme behind her first headlining tour, stating that she wanted it to be a personal experience for her fans.

"Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour’ is about inviting people into an intimate experience with me. My intention is for it to be a place where we can sing, dance, laugh, and cry, all in the comfort of our shared space"

She continued:

"I’ve never headlined my own tour before, so I really want it to feel personal and connect with my fans in that way, because we’ll build nuestra casa [our home] in every city, together"

The singer later explained that she intended to have a set list that allows her fans to experience her journey of self-discovery, with a mixture of new songs amidst fan favorites, before adding that she felt that the time was right for her first headline tour:

“I’ve always wanted to headline my own tour, and I truly feel there’s no better time than now. I’m so proud of the journey I’ve taken and the work I’ve put in as an artist that’s gotten me here."

The singer continued, elaborating on how Coachella sparked her tour idea:

"Getting a chance to perform Coachella was such a major milestone in my career, and while I prepared for that show, I knew it was also the perfect time to develop a tour so I could bring this vision and experience to others."

The full list of dates and venues for the Becky G tour is given below:

May 13, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Tecate Emblema Festival

May 27, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Festival Fuego Fuego

May 27, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Sueños Festival

August 11, 2023 – Rosarito, Mexico, at Baja Beach Fest

September 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Roadrunner

September 16, 2023 – New York, New York, at United Palace Theatre

September 17, 2023 – Tysons, Virginia, at Capital One Hall

September 19, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Ovens Auditorium

September 21, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

September 22, 2023 – Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Live Orlando

September 23, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live Hollywood

September 27, 2023 – Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

September 28, 2023 – Grand Prairie, Texas, at Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 29, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

October 1, 2023 – McAllen, Texas, at McAllen Performing Arts Center

October 3, 2023 – El Paso, Texas, at Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 6, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Novo

October 8, 2023 – San Jose, California, at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

October 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona State Fair

Becky G has released two studio albums in her career

Rebbeca Marie Gomez, better known by her stage name Becky G, was born on March 2, 1997, and began her career with a series of music videos on her YouTube account.

Becky G released her debut studio album, Mala Santa, on October 17, 2019. The album was a moderate chart success, peaking at number 20 on the Spanish album chart.

Following the success of her first album, Becky G released her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13, 2022. The album was not as successful as her debut album, peaking at number 28 on the Spanish album chart.

