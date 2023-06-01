Bella Ramsay says The Last of Us season 2 is “a story about revenge” as HBO sets filming schedule

After the tremendous success of The Last of Us season 1, which premiered earlier this year on HBO, Bella Ramsay, who plays one of the primary protagonists, became a household name. With the season wrapping up just a month earlier, there are already lingering questions about the future of the series, which managed to deliver a very satisfactory bundle to both videogame fans and television fans.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that the show's second season will be darker and will likely deal with revenge. She said:

"It's darker. It's really a story about revenge and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love."

In the same interview, Ramsay also spoke about her opinion on Pedro Pascal's internet image, which Pascal addressed with great innocence earlier this month. She said:

"I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far. I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular."

As most would expect, the second season of The Last of Us is likely to stick to the story of the videogame, something the first season excelled in. If that does happen, the second season will have even more material to cover.

The Last of Us season 2: Everything we know so far

The Last of Us season 2 will have a lot to explore, especially after the explosive ending of the first season. This is a much bigger shock to those who have not played the video game. Many claimed that the first season's biggest achievement was staying true to the source material, something nearly all video game adaptations failed before.

If that happens again, the second season may not just be "darker," as Ramsay said, but may also be longer, more twisted, and much fuller with plotlines.

According to recent reports and confirmation from Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us season 2 will begin filming at the end of this year. This could mean the show may be out by the end of 2024. Creator Neil Druckman also previously hinted on his Twitter that the second season's plans are already underway right after the season finale of The Last of Us aired on HBO.

Season 2 of the HBO show will likely follow The Last of Us Part II, which initially had fans divided in opinions. Despite the praise the show received for its authenticity, Showrunners Mazin and Druckmann revealed in an interview with Esquire that they don't feel bound by the source material. Mazin said:

"This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don’t fear killing characters...But the important thing to note is that neither Neil nor I feel constrained by the source material."

Moreover, Mazin told Variety:

"We will present things, but it will be different...Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different, and it will be its own thing. It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make."

Of course, there is still a long way to go before fans get a glimpse of what is cooking under the hood, but it will surely be a memorable ride.

There is still no confirmation about how long the creators want to run the show, as the videogame material should end with the next season.

More updates about The Last of Us season 2 will soon be underway.

