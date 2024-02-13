Below Deck Mediterranean: Where are Dave and Natasha now? Details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean lived through several ups and downs during the seventh season, with the short-lived and messy romance between Natasha Webb and Dave White grabbing many eyeballs. Natasha Webb and Dave White's affair lasted throughout Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 which premiered back in July 2022, and came to an end as the season concluded.

As of this writing, both Below Deck Mediterranean stars have gone their separate ways, with Natasha currently dating musician Max Landry and living in Los Angeles, according to ScreenRant. Dave, on the other hand, has been discreet about his current relationship status and relocated to Florida in January 2023, as per reports by Bravo.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean star Natasha Webb and where is she now?

One of the most notable cast members of the Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 was Natasha Webb. She stepped onto the Bravo show after Katie Flood from season 6 was replaced as the new chief stew. Despite being one of the most divisive cast members of season 7, Natasha quit the show along with numerous other newcomers, including bosun Storm Smith.

When Natasha began seeing Chef Dave White romantically, she continued to play down their relationship. However, Dave eventually disclosed in a confessional that they had dated on a prior charter before getting back together on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Natasha and Dave reportedly had to move cabins and do their best to get through the season without causing any more controversy because their attempts to rekindle their romance during the season did not go as planned.

When Natasha chose not to go to the season 7 reunion, it disappointed fans of the franchise. Rather, host Andy Cohen was forced to read a prepared statement from Natasha, in which she stated that she decided to keep her mouth shut as her mother had always instructed her not to express her mind about someone.

Natasha has found love again since the season finale of Below Deck Mediterranean, and Max Landry, a singer, is dating the former chief stew. Following the completion of production for season 7, the couple is said to have met in Los Angeles, as per ScreenRant. The two are now engaged.

In July 2023, Natasha and Max commemorated their first anniversary and are currently in Los Angeles.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean star Dave White and where is he now?

Before joining the Bravo show's crew, Chef Dave had seven years of experience as a head chef, according to his bio on BravoTV.com. Dave White takes great satisfaction in his presentation, flavor, and plating. He has skydived, climbed Mount Everest, participated in professional skiing contests, and has a long history of injuries to indicate that he loves adventure of all kinds.

White entered the yachting industry after working in some of the most exclusive kitchens in London, where he quickly became enamored with a mix of food and adventure. For the past seven years, White has not only worked as the Head Chef on multiple vessels but also opened a restaurant with a seasonal menu situated in France.

When it was revealed that Dave and Chief Stew Natasha Webb had a romantic relationship before the start of Season 7, Dave's love life became a major talking point. However, he hasn't disclosed to the public whether he is seeing someone special these days and is keeping his personal life private.

According to Bravo, the UK-born reality TV star is currently living in Miami, Florida after relocating in January 2023.

