Below Deck season 10 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot on Bravo

Below Deck season 10 returns with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Rachel and Fraser come up with a plan to improve service, while Katie and Ross seemingly make up.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Fraz-zzled, reads:

"Captain Sandy becomes increasingly annoyed and enlists Chef Rachel to help; Ross begs his way out of the doghouse once again; sparks fly as Tony reveals a hidden talent that captures the attention of newly divorced charter guests."

Below Deck season 10 episode 11 is set to air on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The upcoming episode of Below Deck season 10 will see Ross and Katie talk things out

In Below Deck season 10’s upcoming episode, titled Fraz-zzled, captain Sandy isn’t happy with the way the indoor crew is working and asks Rachel for help. In a promo uploaded to social media, the chef is seen having a conversation with the chief stew about how they can improve service.

She tells him that she has to make their service “quicker, faster, and stronger," adding that their necks are on the line. The chef asks the Below Deck season 10 chief stew if they could ask the deck team to help run the food. Fraser suggests that the deckhands can help serve drinks. The chef adds:

"So, there is no back and forth, back and forth from you guys. So you can be strong on service."

In her confessional, the chef said that ahead of the upcoming charter, the captain offered them some criticism about the service and said that it was great since they can now work on their shortcomings instead of dwelling on it among themselves.

Elsewhere, Ross tries to recall the previous night but can only remember bits and pieces. However, Katie remembers what happened, and she is not happy with his behavior. Ben tells him that while he had fun, he upset Katie quite a bit.

In his confessional, Ross says that he only remembers snapshots but hardly anything solid, although he does admit to being out of control. He tries joking around with Katie while they clean the deck, but she clearly appears to be not in the mood for it. He said:

"Katie’s pissed off about Alyssa in her head, again and she’s quite right so I understand. I’ve made mistakes and I will make more mistakes. I don’t really have any idea how to try and fix this. I just need to have s**."

He sends her a message telling her he’s in the “laz,” and she meets him there. The two then talk about what happened the previous time, and she confesses that she was annoyed last night. Speaking about Alyssa, Katie said that as soon as she starts drinking, everything becomes about him, while he plays along.

She told him that they held hands and walked down the dock, and he said that he should be more aware. The deckhand apologizes, and the two make up even though the Below Deck season 10 deckhand had said that she was done with him and would have her guard up moving forward.

Tune in on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to see what happens next on the show.

Poll : 0 votes