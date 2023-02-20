Below Deck season 10 episode 13 release date, time and plot on Bravo

Below Deck season 10, episode 13, titled Another One Bites the Dust, will air on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET. As usual, fans will be able to stream the episode on the network's website and Peacock's streaming application one day after the television broadcast.

The episode is going to be very dramatic as Captain Sandy might fire Alissa for her "lack of respect" and "insubordination." She will invite Ross as her witness so that Alissa can't make any excuses for her lack of work. It is unknown how Alissa will react to the news and if she will disrespect her authority again before leaving the yacht.

What to expect from Below Deck season 10, episode 13?

Bravo's description of the episode reads,

"Capt. Sandy lets go of an integral member of the crew; one guest takes her requests to the limits, pushing chef Rachel to wit's end; windy weather ruins excursion plans; Capt. Lee shares big news with Capt. Sandy."

This week on Below Deck, new charter guests will arrive on St. David's yacht, unaware of the fact that they have just lost "an important crew member." The remaining crew will try their best to ensure the guests have the best vacation by taking them out for jet skiing and other adventurous water activities.

However, rough weather might alter their plans for a drag queen dinner and other yacht parties. It has also been hinted that one of the guests might even ask for some special requests from chef Rachel, which will annoy her. Captain Lee will also contact captain Sandy, which might be about his re-arrival at the yacht. He had to leave his title due to some serious medical issues previously.

It was hinted in the mid-season trailer that captain Lee would come back and take charge of the yacht. Katie and Ross might make up after their fight in the previous episode, where the former accused Ross of flirting with Alissa.

Why is captain Sandy upset with second stewardess Alissa Humber on Below Deck?

Alissa Humber had previously fought with Stewart Camille, who was fired in episode 9. After her departure, captain Sandy felt that the exterior deck was performing better than the interior crew. She had spoken to Chief Steward Fraser multiple times about this.

After the captain praised the deck, Alissa called her out for "sucking the exterior crew's di*k." Captain Sandy herself overheard this. Alissa also disrespected the captain by initially refusing to play volleyball as a team-building exercise.

Captain Sandy was also shocked to see Stewart Tyler working alone while Alissa was sunbathing. She tried to confront her about the same, but Alissa disrespected her and claimed that she had done her set of work. Captain Sandy had threatened Alissa at the time that she would fire her, but the latter did not listen to her and even called her by her name instead of her position as the captain.

The same might have caused Alissa's departure from St. David and Below Deck season 10. In the last episode's cliffhanger, the team can be seen preparing for an upcoming storm. Captain Sandy confronts Alissa about not addressing her as "captain Sandy" and instead using her name, was a "big f**k you" in her face.

