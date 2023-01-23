Below Deck season 10 episode 9 air date, time, and plot

After a shocking cliffhanger last week, Bravo's popular show Below Deck is back. Episode 9 on Below Deck season 10 will air on Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET. It will be uploaded to the Peacock streaming app a day after the television premiere. Fans will also be able to watch the episodes on Bravo TV, Hayu, and Sling TV.

The episode will begin right off the cliffhanger where captain Sandra Yawn will fire Stewardess Camille Lamb just three and a half hours before the charter. After her fights with multiple people on the yacht and her habit of drinking while working, this development did not come as a shock to many.

Bravo's description of the episode titled Diary of a Deckie reads,

"The crew deals with the aftermath of Camille's firing with Ben; trouble is afoot for Hayley as the physical toll of being a stew wears her down."

Below Deck season 10 episode 9 will see Camille packing her bags to leave the yacht

This week on Below Deck, the cast will face a tough time with their incoming new charter guests, with one crew member not being available to help. Third stewardess Hayley De Sola Pinto will have a tough time trying to manage the work alone.

Alissa Humber will be relieved after Camille's firing, claiming in a preview that the latter was rude from the beginning and had been a "toxic" presence on the yacht. The two stewardesses have been fighting since the beginning of the charter, once in front of the guests as well.

Viewers will also see deckhand Luis happy at the prospect of Camille leaving as he can now sleep in his room without worrying about her coming to meet his roommate Ben Willoughby late at night.

In a preview, an enraged Camille storms out of the captain's cabin, calling her firing "debauchery." She then tells everyone about the same and once again gets into an argument with chef Rachel Hargrove before leaving. Her roommate Katie will help her pack her clothes as the captain will be in a hurry to kick her off the yacht.

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 8?

Bravo's description of the episode, titled The Captain and Camille, reads,

"Drama between Camille and Alissa reaches a breaking point and Captain Sandy is forced to step in; Bollywood-dancing group of guests drink and party; Rachel's dishes are hit or miss, and her slow timing leaves the guests hungry."

Last week on Below Deck, after an intense fight, Captain Sandy Yawn listened to both sides of the story from Camille and Alissa, and felt that Fraser Olender did not manage the situation properly. She asked Fraser to speak to both of them about their arguments and threatened to fire Camille and Alissa. Meanwhile, Chef Rachel Hargrove struggled to fulfill the demands of the charter guests.

Alissa told Camille that she hated her and began crying in front of Fraser. She also smoked in front of the cameras. Camille drank all day while preparing for the next charter guests. Fraser was annoyed by this and asked captain Sandy to fire Camille. He felt that the crew would be fine with the three stewards and the captain agreed.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET, and the episodes are uploaded on the Peacock streaming application a day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes