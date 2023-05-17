Bernadette Corporation x Supreme Spring 2023 collection: Release time, release date and more details explored

Bernadette Corporation and Supreme are two distinct entities that have made notable contributions in the fields of art and fashion. Bernadette Corporation is known for conceptual art projects, publications, and explorations into fashion and consumer culture. They have collaborated with a variety of artists and art groups.

Over the years, Supreme has collaborated with numerous artists, musicians, and brands such as Louis Vuitton, Nike, The North Face, and many others to produce limited-edition collections and products.

These two brands have now collaborated to launch an exceptional Spring 2023 collection that highlights their brief but remarkable history. The collection will debut on the US market on May 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. local time. It will be released in Japan on May 20.

Bernadette Corporation x Supreme Spring 2023 collection features a track jacket, track pants, soccer top, and many more

Bernadette Corporation x Supreme Spring 2023 (Image via Supreme)

The Bernadette Corporation x Supreme collaboration is inspired by Bernadette Corporation's disruptive and anti-commercial ethos. The collective intends to criticize and lampoon the fashion industry's systemic appropriation of subcultures.

The Bernadette has grown to become a major player in industries including fashion, fine arts, and publishing. The collaboration between Supreme and Bernadette includes a wide array of apparel and accessories that range from luxe Spalding basketball to nipple clamps. The collection is expected to be innovative and disruptive, in line with the ethos of both brands.

The collection offers a short-sleeve work shirt, track jacket, soccer top, baseball-styled raglan top, track pants, work shorts, chino pants along with cool t-shirts, an accessories capsule ranging from the practical to the quizzical, nipple clamps, a small towel, and a Spalding basketball.

Most of the items also make reference to earlier Bernadette brand initiatives. The raglan top has text from "Get Rid of Yourself" on the front. The short-sleeve work shirt has the slogan "Hell on Earth — and the mutha f*ckin saga continues," which was a design by the Bernadette brand shown at Deitch Projects in May 1997.

To note, Bernadette Corporation's work primarily focuses on exploring the intersections of art, fashion, and activism, often challenging the boundaries and commodification of these industries. The brand's projects include fashion shows, films, installations, and publications.

While both Bernadette and Supreme emerged from the vibrant cultural landscape of downtown New York City, their paths and activities have been distinct. It's worth noting that Bernadette's work often addressed issues of consumer culture and the fashion industry, which aligns with some of the themes and aesthetics that Supreme incorporates into its brand.

Small towel from the collection (Image via Supreme)

The collaboration between Bernadette and Supreme came about as a result of their shared heritage in New York City during the 90s. Bernadette Corporation was founded in the summer of 1994, the same year that the first Supreme store opened on Lafayette Street.

Bernadette aimed to disrupt commercial norms in the art and fashion spheres, even referring to their group as a blend of humor and critique.

Supreme, on the other hand, is a streetwear giant that has collaborated with various brands in the past. The collaboration between the two brands is expected to be innovative and disruptive, in line with their ethos.

