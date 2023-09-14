Seoul Fashion Week has become an iconic event that showcases the dynamic fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion. With the Korean government's ambitious vision of making Seoul the epicenter of Asian fashion, the latest Spring/Summer 2024 season didn't disappoint.

This year's edition saw K-pop girl band New Jeans taking center stage as ambassadors, casting a global spotlight on the event.

Held at the renowned Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the fashion week was a melting pot of local talent and international flair. Unlike its counterparts in NYC, London, Milan, and Paris, luxury wasn't the mainstay here. Instead, Seoul's fashion-forward attendees displayed a preference for homegrown brands, with outfits echoing themes of practicality and function, yet always with a hint of youthful charm.

7 best-dressed celebrities at Seoul Fashion Week SS24

1) NewJeans: The K-pop Sensation

NewJeans: The K-pop Sensation (Image via Twitter/@archivehaeriin)

Emerging in avant-garde fashion at the UL:KIN show, NewJeans members exhibited their unique tastes. Hanni donned a camouflage corset and a black ruffled miniskirt, complemented by her sleek black bangs.

Meanwhile, Haerin's outfit featured white distressed jeans and a layered mesh-graphic top. Their trendy choices, reminiscent of the 2000s, were perfected with chunky boots.

2) Song Kang: Prada's Poster Boy

Since 2021, Song Kang has been the face of Prada, attending all their major events in style. At Prada Mode Seoul, his attire of brown formals was captivating. However, it was his interaction with Thai actor Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn that stole the show. Their camaraderie was genuinely engaging.

3) Jeon Somi: The Dancing Prada Muse

Jeon Somi (image via Twitter/@dosaintelle)

Jeon Somi, after her latest hit Fast Forward, arrived as one of Prada's global ambassadors. Besides her music, her taste in fashion is evident, especially when she gracefully interacts with celebrities like Win Metawin, embodying Prada's elegance.

4) Kim Tae-ri & Lee Byung-hun: The Dynamic Duo

Expand Tweet

Kim Tae-ri's bold new look and Prada outfit were definite head-turners. But it was her reunion with Mr. Sunshine co-star, Lee Byung Hun, that made it a memorable event.

Their on-screen chemistry, once lauded in the hit K-Drama, was palpable even off-screen, delighting fans worldwide.

5) TWICE’s Sana: The Epitome of Elegance

TWICE’s Sana: The Epitome of Elegance (Image via Twitter/@ctaetaeby)

Sana, of TWICE fame, lived up to her "Prada girl" title. With a sophisticated dress and her gracious demeanor, she was the embodiment of the brand's aesthetic.

Sana's association with Prada isn't limited to events; she actively endorses them on social platforms like Instagram.

6) Lee Jae-wook: The Classy Alchemist

Expand Tweet

Lee Jae-wook, renowned for The Alchemy of Souls, exuded charm in a sleek grey suit. His association with luxury brands like Prada has solidified his status in both the acting and fashion realms. His jovial interactions at the event were the cherry on top.

7) NCT’s Jaehlyun: The Showstopper of Seoul Fashion Week

Jaehlyun: The Showstopper of Seoul Fashion Week (image via Twitter/@jeongjaehysn)

NCT's Jaehyun dazzled at Seoul Fashion Week 2024. Making a grand appearance at the Prada Mode Seoul event, the idol seamlessly transformed the venue into his personal runway.

Clothed in striking formal attire with a dominant brown hue, Jaehyun's style was accentuated with a chic Prada purse, making him one of the most talked-about celebrities from the event.

Expand Tweet

The best-dressed celebrities of Seoul Fashion Week SS24 were not only about breathtaking outfits but also their stellar achievements in the entertainment world. Their choices in attire, combined with their unparalleled talent, epitomize the essence of Seoul's burgeoning fashion scene. This event once again showcased that Seoul Fashion Week is a blend of style, art, and unmatched charisma.