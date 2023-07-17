Beware the Night Nurse on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller film, Beware the Night Nurse, will air on the channel on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The movie focuses on a couple who give birth to a baby with the help of a surrogate. As they struggle to take care of the child after their surrogate-turned-nanny mysteriously disappears, they hire another woman, but she seems to have some ulterior motives. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to LMN:

''After struggling to have a child, married lawyers Claire and Zach enlist the help of their friend, Liz to be a surrogate, and she successfully gives birth to baby Owen. But when their surrogate-turned-nanny disappears under mysterious circumstances, the couple struggles to take care of their newborn without any help.''

The synopsis further states,

''Soon thereafter, though, a woman claiming to be the surrogate’s childhood nanny offers to be the couple’s new nanny. Desperate for help, the couple agrees to hire her, not realizing that their new nanny plans to take their baby for her own family.''

Beware the Night Nurse stars Vitoria Setta in one of the lead roles, along with various others playing crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Lindsay Hartley and written by Dan Cameron.

Beware the Night Nurse cast list: Who stars in LMN's new thriller drama?

1) Vitoria Setta as Claire

Vitoria Setta portrays the character of Claire in LMN's Beware the Night Nurse. Claire is a young woman who's given birth to a baby with the help of a surrogate. She and her husband struggle to take care of their child after their nanny goes mysteriously missing, following which they hire a new nanny.

Viewers can expect Vitoria Setta to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Her other notable acting credits include Check Fight, Girls Against Boys, and many more.

2) Bryce Jones as Zach

Actor Bryce Jones essays the role of Zach, Claire's loving husband, in the new LMN thriller film.

Apart from that, not many other details regarding his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play a key role in the story. He's previously starred in The Party Slasher, Breaking Girl Code, Secrets Exposed, and more.

3) Olivia Larsen as Liz

Olivia Larsen plays the role of Liz in Beware the Night Nurse, who decides to become the surrogate mother to Claire and Zach's child.

Although not much else is known about her character at this time, fans can anticipate that she will play a crucial part in the film. Olivia Larsen is known for her appearances in Fire Island, A Job to Die For, Ghost in the Graveyard, and Katie Fforde: Ein Haus am Meer.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in important supporting/minor roles:

Maeve Quinlan as Vera

Christopher Gregoire as Locksmith

Kevin Richard Best as a Police Officer

Bob Gallagher as Officer McKinnon

Don't miss Beware the Night Nurse on LMN on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET.