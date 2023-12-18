Big Brother Reindeer Games, the inaugural holiday special for Big Brother, premiered on Monday, 11 December, 2023. Nine previous contestants from Big Brother, including winners and America's Favorite Players, are engaged in a series of holiday-themed challenges, competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

The 4th episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games will be released on Monday,18 December 2023. Viewers are halfway through this reality show, and it has been promising since. Unlike Big Brother, the contestants didn't live together in the house, as the six episodes focus more on the challenges.

Keeping up with the show's theme, Santa needs a helper and so far, viewers have witnessed Jordan on the first two shows. Only three episodes remain, with two more Helpers yet to be revealed. The imminent question is whether Tiffany or Derek X will visit to assist. The answer will be revealed soon.

Big Brother Reindeer Games, What to Expect from the Fourth Episode

The fourth episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games will be released today, December 18, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Derek Xiao returns as one of Santa's helpers, followed by Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23, taking on the role previously held by Jordan Lloyd in the first two episodes.

Each episode concludes with Santa's Showdown, a game that decides the fate of players, determining who remains and who departs. Julie Chen Moonves is absent as the host, with the hosting responsibilities taken up by Big Brother legends Jordan Lloyd, Tiffany Mitchell, and Derek Xiao.

Cody and Cameron, both strong competitors, have been eliminated so far. The setup for Big Brother is more unpredictable, creating an atmosphere where anything can happen, which adds excitement to the show.

What Happened in Episode 3 of Big Brother Reindeer Games

In Episode 3 of Big Brother Reindeer Games, a solo challenge night was hosted by the new host, Derek Xiao. A Christmas crooner shares a story of heartbreak with the 12-Days-of-Why his girlfriend broke up with him. Houseguests must unscramble the words to uncover the reason, and the first to finish gains a 2-minute head start in the upcoming Brawl.

Nicole, Britney, and Frankie had trouble with the final word, but Taylor, Danielle, and Josh were faster. Taylor provided the correct answer first. Instead of choosing Frankie, she had Josh volunteer for the coal stocking to avoid becoming a target.

Big Brother Reindeer Games guests head out to the backyard where they compete for safety in the Reindeer Games. Nicole secured safety and had to choose one guest to enter Santa's Showdown alone. Nicole picks Frankie to go first so he has the most time.

He finishes it in 3m11s. Frankie picks Xavier to go second to either give him the second most time or the chance for them to get out a tremendous competitor. Next up is Britney. She begged Xavier not to send her to her game-death, but it was useless.

Britney completes the challenge and survives. Now faced with choosing between Josh, Taylor, or Danielle, Taylor volunteers to ensure more time in case Josh stays. Britney feels compelled to select Danielle, fearing Danielle may have influenced Xavier to target her.

Final Thoughts:

Danielle, due to the disadvantage, leaves Big Brother Reindeer Games and picks up a gift from under the Christmas tree upon leaving. She leaves winning $5,000 from under it. The new episode is streaming tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Let's see who gets eliminated and who gets to win some advantages.