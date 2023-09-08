"Bigger and Badder" - Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey director teases new details for the sequel

After a micro-budget investment for one of the most offbeat topics gained momentum in 2023, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is all set to return with a sequel. The surprising entry in the horror genre, which was set on a tiny budget of under $100,000, managed to surpass $5.2 million at the global box office. It became one of the highest returns of the year.

Writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is all set to bring in a sequel to the film. It features more blood, better actors, and a higher budget, possibly making it an interesting entry in the upcoming year's horror palette.

On September 8, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled some exclusive photos from the upcoming film, which is already under production. This time, however, it will also see some big additions like Olivier Award-winning, BAFTA-nominated star Simon Callow.

Regarding the upcoming sequel, Rhys Frake-Waterfield promised that the next Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey will be bigger and better.

"Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count,...However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

In the recent reports that THR shared, other crew members also revealed some crucial details about Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

"They’re making something special. Something that will absolutely blow people away." - Matt Leslie about Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 may not be the most conventional piece of cinema around. But the story and the concept have potential beyond what most fans imagine.

Matt Leslie, who wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Winnie-The-Pooh film, also emphasized why fans should be excited about the entry. The writer/producer of the 2018 Sundance Midnight selection Summer of 84 said:

"After speaking with Rhys and hearing his vision — his desire to push boundaries in terms of production scope, and to craft a really unique, twisty plot that also gave significant depth to the characters — I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,...They’re making something special. Something that will absolutely blow people away."

According to early reports, the crew will be aided by Shaune Harrison as the gore designer and Paula Anne Booker on SFX. Moreover, Vince Knight returns as the cinematographer from the first film.

Producer Scott Jeffrey, who is also directing a similar slasher starring the lovable Bambi, had a lot of positive things to say about Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

"Our sequel we have a substantially higher budget so Rhys is really able to create a shocking, explosive and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating."

Simon Callow will be joined by Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Olivia as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Winnie-the-Pooh. Simon Callow portrays Cavendish in the film.

It will be some time before more news about the film comes up, but with the production underway, fans may get to witness this film by 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.