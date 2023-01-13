Bill Callahan Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American singer-songwriter Bill Callahan will hit the road in support of his 2022 album, YTILAER, which is Reality Spelt Backwards. The tour will kick off on February 24 in New Orleans and will go on until March 11 in Dallas, Texas.

Bill Callahan's eighth studio album, YTILAER, was conceived during the pandemic. The album features a set of songs about reconnecting with emotions and relationships during a global pandemic.

Speaking to Paste Magazine about the album, Callahan said:

“I wrote these songs during that period, when [the pandemic] seemed to be over and I was like, ‘Okay, I need to lift people up (sic). I felt like I needed to write some songs that blew all of that shit away for myself and for anyone who might find it appealing.”

Tickets for Callahan’s tour are currently available via his website from $25.

Bill Callahan will kick off his tour on February 24 in New Orleans

Bill Callahan will commence his North American tour on February 24 this year.

February 24, 2023 -- New Orleans, LA Santos

February 25, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

February 26, 2023 -- Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

February 28, 2023 -- Washington, DC Capital Turnaround

March 1, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live

March 2, 2023 -- Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

March 3, 2023 -- Brooklyn, NY The Opera House

March 4, 2023 -- Pittsburgh, PA The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

March 6, 2023 -- Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

March 7, 2023 -- Urbana, IL Rose Bowl Tavern

March 8, 2023 -- Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

March 10, 2023 -- Fayetteville, AR Clapp Auditorium – Mount Sequoyah

March 11, 2023 -- Dallas, TX Texas Theatre

Bill Callahan debuted his career under the name Smog and worked in the lo-fi genre of underground rock with homemade tape albums that were recorded on four-track tape recorders. Although he later improvised into lyrical work, his early work was experimental and instrumental. The record company Drag City later signed the artist.

Themes in Callahan’s lyrics feature relationships, movement, horses, bodies of water, and, more recently, politics, among other topics. His latest album lasts for an hour. Speaking to Loud and Quiet about the length of the album, Callahan said:

“Like a lot of things, recording analogue, making albums, not being on streaming for a long time, all those things I tried to hold on to because they were things I valued and they were things that other people seemed to value. I just don’t know how long that is going to last. Eventually even I am going to stop caring about the album format and recording analogue.”

Reality is a follow-up to Callahan’s 2020 album, Gold Record, which was recorded within a week. That same year, Callahan released various covers from Billie Eilish, Steely Dan, and Leonard Cohen titled Blind Date Party. He teamed up with labelmate Will Oldham for the project.

