Billie Eilish’s look for People’s Choice Awards receives mixed reaction: "She looks like a substitute teacher"

People’s Choice Awards 2024 were held on February 18, and Simu Liu, best known for his role in Barbie, hosted the awards ceremony, showcasing his talent and flair. Meanwhile, the biggest stars in Hollywood, vying for the PCA award, boasted their distinctive looks on the red carpet.

Some of the notable names include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Michael B, Jordan, Beyoncé, Jenna Ortega, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, who contributed to the event's glitz and excitement.

Interestingly, Billie Eilish drew attention from fashion enthusiasts with her distinct style, which many have dubbed "grandma-core." While some of her fans loved her new look, most didn't seem to like it.

In fact, an X user named @dabradybunch tweeted that the actress apparently looked like a "substitute teacher."

Billie Eilish's style at People’s Choice Awards 2024 leaves the internet divided

Bille Eilish’s look for the People’s Choice Awards (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Billie Eilish, recognized for her distinct sense of style, did not let her fans down at the 2024 PCA. The artist exemplified a "grandma-core" appearance, which fans believe combines warmth and elegance. The black, half-sleeve knit cardigan added warmth to the outfit, alongside her off-white, big button-down shirt that completed her look.

Further, her loose-fitting black leggings provided a casual vibe to her attire and complemented the rest of her style. Fans believe her taste was especially evident in the way she dressed. Her ensemble had a black knit cardigan with half sleeves, black baggy slacks, and an enormous off-white button-down shirt.

Meanwhile, a black tie, vibrant socks, silver rings, delicate earrings, rimless glasses, and black, bulky sneakers finished the look.

The artist then styled her hair in center-parted open locks and opted for flushed cheekbones, bushy brows, and a glossy caramel lip color. Billie's accessories complemented her look, while the black clunky shoes added an unexpected touch, giving the outfit a youthful feel.

However, not all fans were impressed with her style. While some loved the retro look, others shared mixed reactions to Billie Eilish's look for the PCA.

Billie Eilish's presence at the 2024 PCA was a great example of her own flair. Netizens believe her accessories added a lively touch, and her hair and makeup elevated her overall look. The artist has highlighted once again her inclination for taking risks while maintaining her sense of style.

