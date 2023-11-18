Black Cake season 1 episode 6: Release date, time, and potential plot explored 

The highly anticipated Black Cake season 1 episode 6 is set to unravel more mysteries in the series' compelling storyline. It spans multiple decades and revolves around the disappearance of Bride Covey in Jamaica during the late 1960s.

The release date for episode 6 is scheduled for November 22, 2023. Titled 'Ma,' the episode promises to bring forth significant revelations about Covey's disappearance.

The series is set to have a total of 8 episodes that will be completely released by the middle of December 2023. The show has grown to have a loyal fan base, and these fans are excited at the thought of a new episode dropping. This article dives into all the details that has been released so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Cake.

Black Cake season 1 episode 6 release date and time

For those fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the Black Cake season 1's new episode, the episode will be available on Hulu. Anyone having interest in the show can subscribe to the online streaming service at $9.99/month or an ad-free option for $14.99/month.

The schedule for the show's airing time for different time zones is given below:

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 12:01 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9:01 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:01 pm

Central European Time (CET): 3:01 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:31 pm

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 10:01 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:31 am (Next Day)

Fans in these time zones can tune in at the specified times to catch Black Cake season 1 episode 6 on Hulu.

A summary of Black Cake season 1 so far

Black Cake season 1 is a captivating thriller series that explores the aftermath of Eleanor Bennett's battle with the deadly disease, cancer. It then circles, leaving her children a flash drive containing untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

The drive has secrets that shake the table. These revelations shock her children and challenge their understanding of their family's origin, setting the stage for a complex and interconnected narrative.

In the first episode of the show, Eleanor introduces a complex narrative, leaving a flash drive for her children, unveiling mysteries in her past and a connection to the sea. The stage is set for an intricate journey.

Following it up in the second episode, Lin's perspective adds layers. It gives details of his childhood, love story with Matilda, and the tragic murder of Little Man, enriching the unfolding narrative.

Covey contemplates drowning in the Scottish sea, driven by a longing for her father. Lin's inner struggles and choices leading to Covey's forced marriage deepen the narrative in episode 3.

The last released episode was called "Mrs. Bennett," the focus shifts to the present, unraveling Covey's life with revelations through audio recordings. Benny's struggles and a hidden sister for Benny and Byron add complexity.

Given below is the official synopsis of the Black Cake:

"Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family’s origin.”

The show is going to be available on several platforms. It can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar, as well as on the online streaming service Hulu.

As fans count down to the release of episode 6, the Black Cake series continues to be a gripping journey into the depths of mystery, secrets, and the intricate tapestry of familial connections.