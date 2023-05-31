Black Veil Brides and HIM’s Ville Valo 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Black Veil Brides, along with HIM's Ville Valo, have announced a new tour, scheduled to take place from September 10 to October 20, 2023, in venues across North America. The tour will be the band's first major tour since their performance at the Aftershock Festival in 2018.

The band announced the tour, which is being presented by Hot Topic, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale tickets are currently available and can be accessed via the code BVBARMY. General tickets will be available from June 2, 2023, at 10 am local time. Tickets are priced at $55 and $85 plus processing fees, depending upon seat tier and venue. All tickets and presales are available from https://bnds.us/urb9i7.

Dark Divine to join Black Veil Brides on tour

Alongside Ville Valo, the tour will also see performances by the band Dark Divine. The band is best known for their single, Halloweentown, which has over 260k views on YouTube.

In an exclusive interview with Consequence, Black Veil Brides discussed the upcoming tour, saying that they "can't wait to work with Ville Valo." They said:

"We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night... We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon."

Ville Valo added:

“There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America. And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”

The full list of dates and venues for the tour are given below:

September 10, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall

September 11, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company

September 12, 2023 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

September 14, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House of Blues

September 15, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!

September 16, 2023 – Niagara Falls, New York at The Rapids Theater

September 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

September 19, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

September 20, 2023 – Hampton Beach, New Hampshire at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 22, 2023 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

September 23, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

September 24, 2023 – Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater

September 25, 2023 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

September 27, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 28, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

September 29, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

September 30, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 1, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory

October 3, 2023 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live

October 5, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at Tulsa Theater

October 6, 2023 – Omaha, Newark at Steelhouse Omaha

October 7, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

October 9, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre

October 11, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Edmonton Convention Centre

October 12, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle Event Centre

October 14, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 15, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at The Podium

October 16, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

October 18, 2023 – Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House

October 19, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live

October 20, 2023 – Riverside, California at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

More about Black Veil Brides and their music career

Black Veil Brides was formed as a collaboration between Andy Biersack, Johnny Herold, and Phil Cennedella, with the name of the band being derived from the practice of Roman Catholic church brides or nuns, who marry the church and devote their life to god.

Black Veil Brides released their debut studio album, We Stitch These Wounds, on July 20, 2010. The album peaked at number 36 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 3 on the Billboard Hard Rock chart.

Black Veil Brides gained critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, Vale, which was released on January 12, 2018. The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 13 on the Australian and Canadian album charts.

