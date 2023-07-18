"Blake Shelton barely escaped with his life intact": Fans extend renewed support to singer as Miranda Lambert comes under fire online

American singer Miranda Lambert was slammed online, with netizens sympathizing with her former partner Blake Shelton, after a video of her criticizing a group of audience at one of her performances went viral. On July 18, a video clip of the 39-year-old star where she reportedly stopped her Las Vegas residency on Saturday mid-show to bash a group of female attendees posing for a picture.

In the viral footage, Lambert was just a few verses into her hit song, Tin Man, when she saw a group of attendees who were not paying attention to her performance. She then halted the show and said:

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

The audience present in the crowd cheered her for taking a stand, while others booed her for interrupting her song.

Some users also bashed the singer and sympathized with her former partner, Blake Shelton, who was in the negative limelight because of their tumultuous divorce.

Twitter reacts to Miranda Lambert's viral video of bashing concertgoers

After the video of Miranda Lambert slamming a group of women attendees for taking a picture went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the country singer but in fact, dragged her ex-partner, Shelton, into the conversation, and sympathized with him.

Others mocked the singer's behavior and suggested that this was the reason why Blake Shelton and Lambert split in the first place.

MIDDLE AGED BW 🏳️‍🌈**LISA "L" JOHNVERRELL @JohnverrellL Blake Shelton is also trending because some of us gave him hell because he dumped Miranda Lambert for Gwen Stefani. If she is this much of a narcissist, then we all owe Blake an apology.

Sue 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 🌊#BidenHarris2024🌊 @Sue752BlueWave good move Sorry Blake Shelton, I just met the real Miranda Lambert todaygood move

Devin Kemp @Devin5kemp Now wonder Blake Shelton left Miranda lambert . Honey my steak is not medium rare and it kinda pisses me off

This right here is why they replaced u on the voice with Blake Sheldon's replacement of u in real life those fans deserve better

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015. The pair shocked their fans when they announced their divorce but did not exactly give the reason for it.

"This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

The duo has since moved on with their new partners. Miranda Lambert tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019, while Blake Shelton got married to Gwen Stefani.

Lambert's outburst follows a spate of chaotic instances at other concerts. In June 2023, an attendee in New York City threw his phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert that struck her in the eye, causing her to cancel the rest of her gig to receive sutures.

The 27-year-old person was later charged with aggravated harassment and attempted assault. Not just Rexha but also Kelsea Ballerini was also attacked during one of her performances in June 2023 when a fan chucked a bracelet at her.