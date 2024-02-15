"Blame the parents": Child crying throughout a 29-hour long flight divides the internet over demands of adult-only planes

Back in 2022, New Zealand musician Henry Beasley, one-half of the band, Balu Brigada posted a TikTok while on a flight, asking viewers to rate his 29-hour flight to Berin. The entirety of Henry's journey was marred by a crying child. The baby kept going in full throttle throughout the entire journey. Beasly's story, once again went viral again when Pubity posted a February 14 story about it on Instagram.

Social media users were divided when it came to the whole situation. Some felt sorry for the parents of the child in question and wanted the people annoyed with the crying to simply put on some headphones. Others just could not bear the thought of enduring a 29-hour plane ride with a crying child and lobbied for adult-only planes. One Instagram user remarked:

A few social media users blamed the commotion on the parents of the child (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Netizens go back and forth on the topic of children on flights

Balu Brigada's Henry Beasley took a 29-hour flight to Berlin back in 2022. However, he was met with an unexpected hassle which he documented on TikTok. The musician asked viewers to rate his flight and showcased his face going through various stages of discomfort as the voice of a child crying in full volume could be heard behind him.

He started off the video by jokingly reviewing that this was a "strong start" and exclaimed that the kid had "some lungs". He also humorously complimented the "projection" of the kid's vocals. When the kid let out a long shriek, Beasly called it a "nice long one" and joked that the kettle had boiled. The video was also released on Instagram.

The kid continued to cry even as the lights turned off in the plane as Beasly asked the child to bring it home at this point. The musician concluded the video by stating:

"Stellar performance, incredible stamina. 10/10. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

The video titled, 'Hey babe, how was your flight' posted on the band's official TikTok page, went viral, amassing over 14.5 million views at the time of writing this article. On February 14, Valentine's Day, the video went viral again when the popular Instagram handle, Pubity posted a story about Henry's TikTok. The post received over 300,000 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Social media users were extremely divided when it came to addressing the situation of crying kids on a plane. One set of users felt bad for the child who was crying for so long and the parents of the child who were stressed for just as long. They claimed that people annoyed by the crying could simply use noise-canceling headphones and reminded them that they too were probably once like this.

Another set of users was extremely annoyed by the crying and lobbied for a separate kids' section in planes or child-free adult-only planes. Netizens were glad to even pay extra for such flights. A few users felt like the parents were not disciplining their children. Here are a few reactions to Pubity's Instagram post:

Some users defended the parents, asking for empathy (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the conundrum (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Netizens chimed in on the online debate (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

The post sparked an intense debate online (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

In other news, back in December of last year, one 6-year-old kid traveling alone to visit his grandma in Fort Myers, Florida was accidentally placed on the wrong flight by Spirit Airlines and ended up in Orlando. After the error was noticed, his grandmother then had to drive over 160 miles to pick up her grandson. Spirit Airlines later issued an apology for the unfortunate situation.

