Blonde Redhead 2023 Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Blonde Redhead has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 1 to December 12, 2023, in venues across North America, UK, and continental Europe. The tour is in support of their upcoming album, Sit Down for Dinner, which will be released on September 29, 2023.
The band announced the tour, which will be their first tour since supporting Tool in the United States last year, via an Instagram post.
Tickets for the tour will be available from June 2, 2023, at 10 am local time from the band's official website, https://blonde-redhead.com/tour. To note, ticket prices have not been announced yet.
Blonde Redhead to support their first new album in 8 years with the tour
Blonde Redhead will release their first new album in 8 years on September 29, 2023. In support of their new release, the band is set to perform a number of concerts in the US, UK, and mainland Europe in the months before the tour, followed by their global tour itself.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:
- June 2, 2023 – McGill, Nevada at Schellraiser Music Festival
- June 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Zebulon
- June 14, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Baby’s All Right
- July 20, 2023 – London, UK at The Lexington
- August 31, 2023 – Ogden, Utah at Ogden Amphitheater
- September 23, 2023 – Paris, France at Montezuma Cafe
- September 25, 2023 – London, UK at Brilliant Corners
- September 28, 2023 – New York, New York at Public Records
- October 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Chainsaw
- October 16, 2023 – San Francisco, California at August Hall
- October 18, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Neptune Theatre
- October 20, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom
- October 21, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Treefort Music Hall
- October 24, 2023 – Englewood, Colorado at Gothic Theatre
- October 25, 2023 – Sante Fe, New Mexico at Meow Wolf
- October 27, 2023 – Austin, Texas at TBA
- October 28, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Studio at The Factory
- October 30, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
- October 31, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall
- November 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at TBA
- November 3, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Le Studio TD
- November 4, 2023 – Somerville, Massachusetts at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
- November 8, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- November 9, 2023 – Washington, DC at Howard Theatre
- November 10, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Steel
- November 20, 2023 – Genève, Switzerland at PTR L’Usine
- November 21, 2023 – Parma, Italy at Teatro Regio di Parma
- November 23, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Gebaude 9
- November 24, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Hole 44
- November 25, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Bahnhof Pauli
- November 27, 2023 – Lille, France at Aeronef
- November 28, 2023 – Paris, France at La Cigale
- November 29, 2023 – Nantes, France at Stereolux
- December 1, 2023 – Rennes, France at Antipode
- December 2, 2023 – La Rochelle, France at La Sirene
- December 3, 2023 – Toulouse, France at Le Bikini
- December 5, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Orangerie (at Botanique)
- December 6, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- December 7, 2023 – Leffinge, Belgium at De Zwerver
- December 9, 2023 – Leeds, UK at Brudenell Social Club
- December 10, 2023 – Bristol, UK at Thekla
- December 12, 2023 – London, UK at Village Underground
More about Blonde Redhead and their career
Blonde Redhead was formed as a collaboration between siblings Amedeo and Simone Pace, and Kazu Makino after Amedeo and Simone met Kazu at a local Italian restaurant in New York City. The band released their eponymously titled album in 1995, which failed to chart.
Blonde Redhead had their first chart breakthrough with their sixth studio album, Misery Is a Butterfly, which was released on March 15, 2004. The album peaked at number 50 on the Italian album chart.
Following the success of their sixth studio album, Blonde Redhead released their seventh studio album, 23, on April 20, 2023. The album was their highest chart success, peaking at number 63 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 18 on the Italian album chart.