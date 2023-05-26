Blood & Gold on Netflix ending explained: Who got the gold in the end?

The new Netflix movie Blood & Gold is a brilliant example of how a tragic war movie can even possess humor and satire. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, the film is set in the year 1945 in Germany. World War II was in its final stages, but the pride and ego of imperialistic Nazis showed no signs of slowing down. Their loyalty towards the Führer (Adolf Hitler) was still unmatched, and they didn't think twice before eliminating an enemy or traitor.

Enter Heinrich, a German soldier who wanted to quit the army and search for his missing daughter. He never wanted to join the Nazis in the first place, and when he decided to become a deserter, his comrades came for his life. A brave farmer named Elsa managed to save him, but their troubles had just begun. Furthermore, the Nazis were after a massive amount of gold bricks, which were owned by a Jewish family.

Blood & Gold on Netflix ending explained: How was Else Kill von Starnfeld killed?

The dreaded Else Kill von Starnfeld was the final boss of Blood & Gold, but he too couldn't escape the wit of Elsa.

Starnfeld forced the farmer to become his fiancee, and with no other choice, Elsa had to submit. But the clever woman soon realized that Starnfeld had a locket that contained a cyanide pill capable of terminating any human within seconds. This was not uncommon, as back then, soldiers and assassins sometimes possessed secret weapons. Elsa even noticed that Starnfeld had a gruesome wound on his left cheek that exposed the inside of his mouth.

Else slyly took the cyanide pill out of her locket and requested a kiss from Starnfeld. Right when the duo was in the middle of the act, she carefully inserted the pill from the cavity in his cheek. The pill didn't take long to react, whether dissolved or in powdered form cynide is a lethal poison.

Else Kill von Starnfeld soon suffocated and died a quick and painful death.

Who took the gold in the end?

History buffs are pretty aware that the American invasion was one of the reasons for the downfall of the Nazis. Of course, they made a short yet glorious appearance in the film.

After a lot of hustle and bustle, Sonja finally got hold of the prestigious gold and was pretty sure that she was going to get away with it. Heinrich and Elsa were safe, and Heinrich was even reunited with his lost daughter. But Sonja was driving away in a Nazi Jeep with all the gold.

Out of nowhere, the car got shot down by a powerful American tank shell. The car exploded, and Sonja was sent flying with all the gold bars. It was not revealed if she was killed or not, but surviving an attack like that was close to impossible. The American soldiers finally arrived and confiscated the gold. We guess the spoils of war were justifiable in this situation.

Blood & Gold synopsis

The synopsis of Blood & Gold, according to its official trailer on YouTube, reads,

"On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for stolen gold treasure begins, revealing bitter secrets along the way."

Blood & Gold stars Robert Maaser, Jördis Triebel, Marie Hacke, Alexander Scheer, Stephan Grossmann, Simon Rupp, and several others.

