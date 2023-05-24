Netflix's new German war action-comedy film, titled Blood & Gold, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film is set during the final phase of World War II when a German deserter and a woman get involved in a devastating battle with the Nazis in their pursuit for hidden gold.

The film stars Robert Masser in the lead role, along with various others playing important suporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Peter Thorwarth and written by Stefan Barth.

Netflix's Blood & Gold trailer promises a lot of action and comedy

Netflix released the official trailer for Blood & Gold on April 28, 2023, and it offers a peek into the crucial events set to unfold in the new action-comedy flick. The trailer has a retro vibe and a highly dramatic tone.

Viewers can see that the protagonist is a defector who's been named a traitor by his homeland. He's also going through a deeply personal tragedy as his daughter is taken away from him. Several thrilling moments from the film are shown in the trailer without giving away any major spoilers. Here's a short description of the film, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''A German soldier flees his post in the waining days of World War II in hopes of salvaging a life back home with his family. He doesn’t believe in this war — he never has. When a ruthless squad of SS troops catches him, he’s hanged for treason and left for dead.''

The synopsis further reads,

''But after he’s rescued by a stranger, the Nazis find themselves on the receiving end of his vengeance. From director Peter Thorwarth (Blood Red Sky), Blood & Gold is a neo-Western war movie with the kind hyper-violence and gore that echoes stylistic predecessors like Inglourious Basterds.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly engaging, thought-provoking, and funny film that explores a number of complex themes like war, humanity, family, love, and many more.

A quick look at Blood & Gold cast

Noted German actor Robert Maaser plays the lead role of a soldier named Heinrich. He's someone who doesn't believe in war and has been named a traitor by the Nazi authorities. After he's rescued, he sets out on a brutal path of vengeance.

Heinrich is the protagonist and the story is told from his perspective. It'll be fascinating to see how his character will be explored. Maaser looks impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Apart from Blood & Gold, he's known for his performances in Uncharted, Ronny & Klaid, Immigration Game, and many more.

Featuring alongside him in another key role is Marie Hacke, who portrays the character of Elsa. Her other notable acting credits include Diary of an Uber Driver, Letzte Spur Berlin, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Blood & Gold on Netflix on Friday, May 26, 2023.

